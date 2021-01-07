Caroffer's New Group Trade Platform Helps Dealers Optimize Profitability And Automate Inventory Management Across Multiple Stores

Asbury Automotive is among the first to enroll its stores in CarOffer's Group Trade platform. Tweet this

"At Asbury, we're committed to evolving the auto retail experience using the most innovative and performance-driven solutions available," says David Hult, president and CEO of Asbury Automotive Group. "The CarOffer Group Trade platform streamlines vehicle sourcing and brings much-needed simplicity and optimization to the inventory process. It allows our dealerships to keep inventory flowing seamlessly without raising their hand to bid on a vehicle or taking focus away from servicing our guests."

CarOffer's Group Trade platform provides automated in-group offers in real time at point of appraisal on all group inventory. Offers can be managed and controlled centrally or at the store level, and CarOffer streamlines all logistics and inter-group transfer bill-of-sales. The Group Trade platform can also be custom-built for unaffiliated stores, creating private trading platforms for entities such as 20 Groups.

"We believe our new Group Trade platform is a break-through for the industry," says Bruce Thompson, CEO and Founder of CarOffer. "We took the power of the Buying Matrix and dialed it in at the group level so that groups could maximize their buying power and optimize vehicle demand among store locations. It creates opportunities for profitability and scalability that have never been seen before, and we are thrilled that Asbury is leveraging this tool across their stores."

CarOffer delivers its wholesale trading and sourcing solution to more than 2,000 rooftops nationwide. The company's instant liquidity capability is unique to the auto industry as other dealer-to-dealer wholesale platforms require a manual launch and bidder review before an offer can be made.

Last month, global online automotive marketplace leader CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) announced its plans to acquire a 51% interest in CarOffer at an enterprise valuation of $275M, with the ability to buy the remaining equity interest in the company over the next three years. The deal is expected to close in January 2021 pending the requisite regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions. [For more information, see the press release issued by CarGurus in connection with the signing of the transaction here. ]

About CarOffer

CarOffer is retail automotive's first instant trade platform for modern day retailing that helps dealers trade more, buy more and make more. The CarOffer platform leverages the power of national scale, data and technology to help dealers acquire and exchange used inventory more profitably. The power behind CarOffer is a marketplace with national participation competing for used vehicle inventory by providing "on the money" offers at the point of appraisal along with a future 45-day guaranteed buy offer. Developed by one of the recognized pioneers in inventory management software, Bruce Thompson, the CarOffer platform is a singular seamless solution that can replace numerous service providers commonly used by dealerships, delivering significant instant savings and efficiencies. www.caroffer.com

