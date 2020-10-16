Carol A. Zangari, Esq., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol A. Zangari, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law in acknowledgment for her remarkable contributions to her community as Owner of the Law Offices of Carol A. Zangari.

Highly experienced Attorney Zangari has led an impressive career for 41 years having served as sole counsel in over 100 jury trials. Her career began after she obtained her Juris Doctorate Degree from Suffolk University Law School. As a Mediator and Arbitrator in Civil Litigation, she offers a vast repertoire of experience and expertise handling cases involving personal injury, product liability, medical malpractice, premises liability, and insurance claims in Superior and Federal Courts to her clients. Over the course of her extensive career, she has garnered excellent peer reviews and a laudable reputation for her strong legal presence. She continues to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity to meet the demands of her clients.



Attorney Zangari is an active member of the American Bar Association, Massachusetts Bar Association, and the Rhode Island Bar Association which allows her to stay current in her field.

In her spare time, Attorney Zangari enjoys spending time with their family, watching movies, and reading.

