Carol Ann Fleres is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BRICK, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol Ann Fleres is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Realtor for her professional excellence in the Residential Real Estate field, acknowledging her work as a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway.

Ms. Fleres has been a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway for approximately 12 years, with a primary focus on residential real estate. Berkshire Hathaway, as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate.

Before taking this position, Ms. Fleres worked with Zack Shore Realtors, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway, serving the real estate needs of those who love the New Jersey Shore. Previously, she owned her own employment agency, also located in New Jersey, for a total of 25 years. She is currently a certified senior real estate specialist, a seller's real estate specialist, and she holds a green designation.

In pursuit of higher education, Ms. Fleres earned her Bachelor's degree in psychology and sociology from William Paterson University, officially William Paterson University of New Jersey, a public university in Wayne, a part of New Jersey's public system of higher education. After graduating from college, Ms. Fleres embarked on her professional path.

As a business leader with an employment agency, Ms. Fleres had a prestigious client list that included firms such as Liz Claiborne and the Federal Reserve. She managed over 100 employees at these companies. She was very much involved in the community and her dedication to service enabled her to sell her recruiting firm to a national company.

Ms. Fleres has received numerous professional awards for her recent work in real estate, including being named in Top Agent Magazine in 2018 and being honored with Five Star Real Estate Award five times. She previously served on the board of directors for the Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce in Lyndhurst, NJ.

Reflecting on her present career, Ms. Fleres recalls how sold her first house as a favor to a friend and found that she enjoyed the experience of selling real estate a great deal. Since launching a career in residential real estate, Ms. Fleres has built quite a reputation for herself as a Top Realtor with many career highlights. She loves assisting the elderly as an advocate, and her passion is helping them meet their real estate needs in any way that she can.

Among her professional memberships and affiliations, Ms. Fleres is a National Association of Realtors member.

For more information, visit www.bhhs.com/fox-and-roach-realtors-pa301/brick/carol-fleres/cid-3011336.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who