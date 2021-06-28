Carol Church Promoted to Deputy Executive Director of Rebuild SoCal Partnership

In addition to this promotion, Church has been named to the Board of Mobility 21. She will be filling out the term of former Executive Director, John Hakel effective immediately. Mobility 21 is a coalition that brings together public, business and community stakeholders to pursue regional solutions to the transportation challenges facing Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

Church was instrumental in helping to get SB 1 (The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017) passed. This legislation invests more than $5 billion annually directly for maintenance, repair, and safety improvements on state highways, local streets and roads, bridges, tunnels, and overpasses. This act has been crucial in funding repairs for Southern California's infrastructure.

"Carol has been instrumental in building and growing the reputation and success of the Partnership," said RSCP Executive Director, Jon Switalski. "The timing was perfect to promote Carol for all she has achieved during her time here."

ABOUT REBUILD SOCAL PARTNERSHIP

Established in 2016, the Rebuild SoCal Partnership, (RSCP) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Anaheim, California – RSCP is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public on the continued need for essential infrastructure funding, including airports, bridges, ports, rail, roads, and water.

Rebuild SoCal Partnership has recently launched the Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast, which is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms where podcasts are available.

To learn more about the RebuildSoCal Partnership, please visit www.RebuildSoCal.org

SOURCE Rebuild SoCal Partnership

