Carol Collect Software Presents Smart Solution to Growing Damage Unpaid Invoices have on SMBs

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Captira Analytical LLC has unveiled its latest offering: Carol Collect, an intelligent and compassionate software solution designed specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises grappling with the challenge of managing their customers' unpaid invoices. Addressing the significant impact of revenue loss and disrupted cash flow many smaller businesses are experiencing directly due to their customers not paying unpaid and long-overdue invoices, the solution provides a comprehensive 'out-of-the-box' solution to help business owners.

Suitable for businesses of any size, the software is particularly beneficial to companies that lack dedicated staff to follow up with clients and chase unpaid invoices. Carol Collect automates key steps and processes while leveraging an established technology stack built by Captira Analytical to serve its national client base in other industries. With a track record of processing over $75 million of businesses' outstanding debt, Carol Collect prioritizes first-party collection methods, diverging from the conventional practice of outsourcing debt to third-party collectors once beyond a certain DSO point.

Carol Collect uses a series of predefined processes encompassing consistent and repetitive engagement, using reminders, escalating tone and urgency, as well as collection efforts over a series of interactions. The software effectively manages clients' overdue or unpaid invoices on behalf of a business while regularly providing updates and reporting exceptions.

"We built Carol Collect when we ourselves realized just how many of our customers had unpaid invoices in their own businesses," said Justin Scott, Captira Analytical's Chief Revenue Officer. "At its core, the software considers the value of the relationship between creditors and debtors and seeks to maintain that. Carol is, in effect, compassionate but automatically escalates engagement when needed. The win-win is succeeding in resolving the debt and boosting cash flow while maintaining valuable relationships and providing debtors an array of options to resolve their debt."

In contrast to the impersonal nature of third-party collections, Carol Collect offers a human-centric approach, recognizing the complexities surrounding debtor circumstances and the potential reputational risks associated with aggressive debt collection practices.

Carol Collect offers a subscription-free per-invoice pricing option, enabling businesses with fewer than 100 overdue invoices to access Carol Collect's full suite of features for a nominal fee of only 99 cents per uploaded invoice. As businesses scale, there are affordable options to help grow with the business.

About Captira Analytical LLC

Captira Analytical LLC is the leading provider of bail bond management software, trusted by industry professionals nationally. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, we have solidified our position as the #1 choice for bail bond agencies seeking efficient and reliable software solutions. Headquartered in Albany, New York, our team of dedicated professionals combines expertise and technology to deliver unparalleled results. Building on our success in the bail bond industry, we have expanded our suite of offerings to include an automated solution tailored for small businesses to effortlessly collect unpaid invoices. Our commitment to professionalism, reliability, and a customer-centric approach sets us apart, making Captira Analytical LLC the preferred partner for businesses looking to streamline operations and maximize efficiency.

