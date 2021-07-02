Carol E. York Becomes Fifth Advisor to Join Cypress Private Wealth.

Carol is a successful financial advisor who had a long career at Fidelity. She received the prestigious CFP (Certified Financial Planner) designation and is an accomplished private wealth advisor. "I think the new location for Cypress Private Wealth is probably the best possible location for an established financial firm in Coachella Valley. We are next door to Saks Fifth Avenue and across from Sammy's in the Gardens on El Paseo," Carol joked. "The free covered parking is a nice bonus when it gets over 100 here in the desert."

"Carol is the fourth financial advisor to join Cypress Private Wealth in two months," commented Shad Lamm, Partner and Senior Financial Advisor. "Carol is extremely talented and loved by her clients. She will be a great addition to our firm."

On June 4, 2021, Chris Rick left Cypress Wealth Services, LLC to join Cypress Private Wealth. Chris Rick is also a CFP, (Certified Financial Planner), Executive Vice President, and Senior Financial Advisor. He's had a successful career at Morgan Stanley, Fidelity, and now Cypress Private Wealth. "I am a fiduciary for my clients, their interests always come first. I invest my client's assets the same way I do my family's and personal assets. The technology I have access to at Cypress Private Wealth is cutting edge and will help me better service my clients. I transitioned 98% of my clientele to Cypress Private Wealth in less than three business days, thanks to the great technology and John Wong's, amazing skills heading up CPW's operations."

Cypress Private Wealth, on El Paseo, is a financial planning firm. We have found cookie-cutter portfolios produced for the masses often underserve the goals and needs of high net worth investors. Our private wealth team specifically services individuals, families, and endowments, recognizing their need for a family office who can tailor portfolios with a higher level of investment expertise.

Cypress Private Wealth is located at 73575 El Paseo, Suite 2300 Palm Desert CA 92260.

SOURCE Cypress Private Wealth