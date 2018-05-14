Carol Eversen Honored in the Marketing Hall of Femme 2018 Class

Carol will be inducted into the Marketing Hall of Femme Summit & Awards on Thursday, June 21st in New York at Dream Downtown.

"We are thrilled to see Carol recognized as a Marketing Hall of Femme recipient for her extraordinary efforts over the years in developing and growing ALM's marketing efforts," said Bill Carter, CEO at ALM. "Carol has been an inspiring role model, working diligently to move the business forward, but never losing sight of the need for teamwork and collaboration."

Carol is responsible for leading an integrated marketing team to support ALM's business growth and digital transformation goals. Prior to ALM, Carol led marketing functions and managed P&Ls for major divisions of AT&T, MasterCard, and LexisNexis. She pivoted to the agency world and then led marketing for a publishing tech startup, a natural precursor to her role at ALM.

Carol has most recently led marketing initiatives for ALM's brands and products across the intelligence, events, and media divisions. She revamped the new product development process and built a scalable marketing platform. Additionally, she led the effort to develop a robust marketing database for ALM's six million subscribers and industry professionals. Carol has been instrumental in transforming ALM into a globally integrated, digital information business.

"It is an absolute honor to be nominated by my team, and to receive the DMN Marketing Hall of Femme award," said Carol Eversen, Chief Marketing Officer at ALM. "It is also a privilege to work with such a talented team that is delivering major breakthroughs in a rapidly evolving industry. It makes marketing fun!"

To learn more about the award and event visit: https://www.marketinghalloffemme.com/

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter @ALMMedia.

ALM Media Contact:

Rachael Wolensky

rwolensky@alm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carol-eversen-honored-in-the-marketing-hall-of-femme-2018-class-300647125.html

SOURCE ALM

Related Links

http://www.alm.com

