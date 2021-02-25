Carol Giddens Promoted to Manager Role at Counter Threat Solutions

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions (CTS) has promoted Carol Giddens to the role of Program Manager. In this capacity, Giddens will provide day-to-day oversight and growth of several of the firm's contracts, as well as five teams of CTS employees.

Giddens joined CTS in 2016 as an analyst, serving in a demanding, metrics-driven role where she excelled and assumed increasing levels of responsibility on client site, including training and developing colleagues. When the novel coronavirus presented itself last March, Giddens quickly stepped up to lead on one of the company's internal working groups, managing operational assignments, personnel, and deliverables.

"Carol has proven to be a rock-solid performer, a patient mentor, and a natural leader. She has earned numerous awards and recognition for her work with our U.S. government client and has shown an aptitude for understanding and exceeding our clients' needs," shared Theresa Keith, CEO of Counter Threat Solutions. "Her attention to detail and ability to motive others to be their best will serve our teammates and our company well."

A Northern Virginia resident, Giddens attended the University of Maryland and has a number of leadership coaching and program management course work to her credit, as well as a history of managing teams in service-based commercial industries.

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company named a Best Place to Work by the Washington Business Journal and cites as one of the nation's 5,000 fastest growing private companies by INC magazine. CTS provides mission-savvy subject matter experts skilled in analysis, finance, multimedia, administrative support, program management, and IT solutions to the U.S. government's intelligence and defense communities as well as civilian commercial clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

