Carol Lindstrom, Former Vice Chair of Deloitte, Joins Factor Board of Directors

A member of the Deloitte & Touche Board of Directors for six years, Lindstrom also served on the Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (DTT) Global Board of Directors for eight years and is former President of the Deloitte Foundation. She currently serves on the board of multiple organizations, including Genpact, a global leader in digitally powered business process management and services, as well as two not-for-profit boards – the Workday Foundation and the St. Helena Hospital Foundation.

"We are honored to welcome Carol to our board. Her experience in building Deloitte's technology consulting practice and in leading a global professional services business coupled with her leadership positions both on the boards of Deloitte and Genpact, makes her an invaluable addition to the Factor board and our growing business," said Varun Mehta, CEO of Factor. "Carol's guidance and vision will play an important role as we accelerate the development and expansion of our capabilities in next-generation legal solutions, and as we change perceptions of what New Law can accomplish."

Mark Harris, Chairman of Factor's board, CEO of Knowable, and co-founder of the new law pioneer, Axiom:

"Carol brings an unusual and powerful understanding of large enterprise, professional services, growth-company building and board service – we're thrilled to have her. Carol's stewardship and willingness to roll up her sleeves will help Factor make the most of the enormous opportunity ahead and is another positive step in the direction of becoming the board and the company we want to become."

Carol Lindstrom, board member, Factor:

"I am thrilled to join the team at Factor – not just because of their potential for significant growth, but because they recognize an opportunity to add value and change the future of legal services delivery. I have been impressed not only with Factor's leadership team, but also the company's commitment to its clients and proven ability to deliver on very large, complex projects."

Factor, formerly Axiom Managed Solutions, is the leader for complex legal work at scale, ranging from deadline-driven regulatory projects to long-term managed services. Factor combines expert legal resourcing and market know-how with the process efficiency, smart legal technology, and data-driven project management of New Law to bridge a huge gap in the market. The company is comprised of more than 500 lawyers, legal specialists, technologists, and process consultants with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Belfast, and Poland. Factor is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. For more information, go to https://www.factor.law/ or LinkedIn.

