Carolina Ale House Celebrates 25 Years Of Serving Neighbors

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina-based Carolina Ale House is celebrating 25 years of serving fresh food and showing big games across the Southeast.

Started in 1999 by founder Lou Moshakos, Carolina Ale House has steadily grown into a regional brand without losing that feel of a neighborhood gathering place. Throughout those 25 years, the brand's commitment to fresh, homemade food has never wavered.

Pub Burger Tropical Shrimp Bowl

During a layover in London, Moshakos found himself in a true British ale house. Lou and his family were surrounded by hand-painted beer signs, rugby gear on the walls, flowing pints, lively locals, and matches airing on teley. The warm hospitality and neighborly atmosphere inspired the American version that the Moshakos family opened in 1999, proudly called the Carolina Ale House. And the mantra hasn't changed - great sports deserve great food.

"While we come across as your friendly neighborhood sports bar, our culinary chops are what we are the most proud of," says Katherine Goldfaden, VP of Brands. "With our award-winning wings for example, we only use fresh, cage-free chicken. Our burgers are never frozen. Each of our wing sauces and dressings are made from scratch, and we are proud to be the winner of the People's Choice Award at the 2024 Buffalo Wing Festival. Guests may come to watch their favorite team, but hopefully they leave with a good impression of our menu quality and real, fresh ingredients."

Carolina Ale House is a family owned and locally operated sports bar with 24 locations throughout NC, SC, TN, GA, and FL. The brand offers affordable casual dining and a perfect meeting place for friends and events. They are committed to supporting local communities through great hospitality, scratch-made food with fresh ingredients, and a family-friendly atmosphere that they've crafted over the last 25 years.

ABOUT LM RESTAURANTS

LMR is the hospitality management company affiliated with 34 restaurant units in the Southeast and 10 brands. These restaurants include Carolina Ale House, Bluewater Waterfront Grill, Oceanic at the Crystal Pier, Taverna Agora, Vidrio, Oceanic Pompano Beach, Lucky Fish Beach Bar and Grill, and the Cove Waterfront and Tiki Bar. Upcoming LMR projects include several new restaurant concepts under development for South Florida and Raleigh.

