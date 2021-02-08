Carolina Campbell Appointed to Lead Context Family Network

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Campbell has been appointed managing director to lead the Context Family Network (CFN), a network of single-family offices and family enterprises.

She will join the company in February, be based in Los Angeles and report to Eric Noll, Context Chief Executive Officer.

"Carolina's extensive background in investment banking and success fostering growth among entrepreneurial founders make her a natural to grow Context Family Network. She will provide the leadership and expertise needed to serve our network of single-family offices and family enterprises," Eric Noll commented.

CFN members will continue to connect with global peers, family offices, and family enterprises across industries in a safe and protected environment.

Campbell Background

Campbell is an accomplished leader with two decades of experience in business development, C-suite management, sales, marketing, and scaling revenue models in various verticals.

Before joining Context, Campbell was a managing director and partner at Evercore ISI where she managed an outsourced Investor Relations team supporting 1,000+ corporate issuers across 15 industry verticals. Her team advised clients through deal transactions and capital raising, which ultimately led to creating and maintaining strategic shareholder bases.

She is also the founder of Illuminate Consulting Group, an outsourced CFO/COO firm working with mid-stage, revenue positive, growth founders raising capital to scale their business to the next level.

Campbell graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

About Context Family Network

Context Family Network (CFN) is the exclusive networking and membership group for established family offices, executive, and family members worldwide. Members have access to online and in-person networking and collaboration and Context 365, a global app and community where members can access family offices peers, market intelligence, and top-performing fund managers across asset classes.

To learn more and join the Context community, please visit www.context365.com.

