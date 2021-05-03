Carolina Capital Consulting, Inc. Will Join Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC today announced Carolina Capital Consulting, Inc., a registered investment advisor base Tweet this

The firm will become part of Buckingham upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

"Carolina Capital is a well-respected provider of wealth management and tax-efficient planning services in the Charlotte area. We are thrilled to have them join our team, building on our collective strengths and shared philosophy of evidence-based financial planning and portfolio management," said Justin Ferri, Buckingham's Chief Operating Officer. "We foresee that the addition of Carolina Capital will provide us with significant opportunities to serve more clients with fiduciary advice as we continue to strengthen our presence in the Southeast region."

"Our mission has always been to improve the quality of our clients' lives by giving them peace of mind through the work we do for them. We help them to make prudent financial decisions, reinforced by our uncompromising integrity and the highly personalized service we offer," said Brian Fenn, CFP®, CLU, ChFC, Carolina Capital's President. "Partnering with Buckingham will expand the holistic wealth management services we can offer. It will also give us access to excellent thought leadership resources and a full range of support functions. These capabilities will further enhance our ability to serve clients nationwide as stewards of their trust."

"At Carolina Capital we share a guiding principle with Buckingham – the passion to serve," Fenn continued. "Like Buckingham, we strive to provide peace of mind and create a long-term partnership with clients who share our philosophy of building and preserving wealth through sound financial planning, integrated tax services, and evidence-based portfolio management strategies. Knowing Buckingham values those same principles and values gave us confidence we had found the right long-term partner for our clients and our team."

Buckingham CEO Adam Birenbaum echoed that sentiment. "We are excited to have Carolina Capital join the Buckingham family. Brian and team bring impressive experience to Buckingham, helping to strengthen our services offered to mutually benefit all of our clients."

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth") helps individuals, families, businesses, trusts, nonprofits, retirement plans and medical practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by creating customized, comprehensive, evidence-based financial plans. Buckingham's investment philosophy is rooted in an academic approach tailored to address each client's willingness and ability to accept market risk. As a registered investment adviser, Buckingham has a fiduciary obligation to its clients. Buckingham's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has 43 offices in 22 states. For more information, visit www.BuckinghamStrategicWealth.com.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth and the community of independent advisors that make up Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC collectively managed or administered more than $57 billion as of December 31, 2020.

