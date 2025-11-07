Carolina Complete Health and Centene Foundation Make $200,000 Investment to Help Tackle Food Insecurity in North Carolina

Investment strengthens community food resources for families struggling to access healthy meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Complete Health and Centene Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced a strategic and timely investment aimed at addressing food insecurity across North Carolina. This initiative comes as millions of Americans face increasing challenges in accessing nutritious meals due to recent disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), food insecurity currently affects approximately 47.4 million people nationwide, including 13.8 million children.



Carolina Complete Health, one of Centene's Medicaid plans serving over 275,000 members in North Carolina, is facilitating over $200,000 to support food banks and organizations addressing food insecurity across the state. Beneficiaries include:

Carolina Complete Health Stacked Centene Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Centene Foundation)

Common Heart

Crisis Control Ministries

Food Bank of the Albemarle

Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Harnett Food Pantry

Manna Food Bank

Nourish Up

Salvation Army

The Poe Center for Education Health

Tri-Area Ministry Food Pantry

We Care Food Pantry

Additionally, ten Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) will receive funding, enabling them to distribute food directly to patients in need. This initiative reflects Carolina Complete Health's ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and advancing sustainable solutions to hunger and nutrition challenges.



"As a local Medicaid health plan, Carolina Complete Health is deeply committed to helping address the issue of food insecurity in North Carolina," said Chris Paterson, CEO of Carolina Complete Health. "Our members are among the most vulnerable, and we see firsthand how lack of access to nutritious food affects their health and well-being. Supporting solutions that bring nourishment and dignity to our communities is not just part of our mission — it's part of who we are," added Paterson.



Over the past 18 months, Carolina Complete Health has invested over $3 million and hundreds of volunteer hours to help combat food insecurity across North Carolina. Projects have included a $600,000 investment to help rebuild a food pantry for A Lot of Direction Love and Affection (ADLA) and a $250,000 investment for a prescription produce program for the Green Rural Redevelopment Organization (GRRO). Carolina Complete Health has also provided financial support to Food Connection, Second Harvest Food Bank and several other organizations.



This most recent investment is part of a $1.5 million commitment from the Centene Foundation to organizations across the country, particularly food banks and other community-based groups that are typically preparing for winter but may already be experiencing critical shortages.



"Families across the country are facing unprecedented challenges as essential nutrition programs experience strain and demand for food assistance continues to rise. Local organizations have been working tirelessly to meet these needs, and this emergency funding will strengthen their efforts — helping ensure that children and families most at risk have access to healthy meals during this critical time," said Centene's Chief Health Officer Alice Chen. "Access to nutritious food is foundational to good health, and sustained investment in these programs is essential to reducing disparities and improving long-term outcomes for vulnerable communities."



Centene has long championed the fight against food insecurity. With more than 95% of its Medicaid plans offering food or nutrition intervention programs, which help address the social factors driving 80% of health outcomes, access to nutritious food remains a vital health priority.



In 2024, Centene invested $77.1 million toward food security. Specifically, Centene's efforts have spanned multiple states, leveraging innovative, community-based partnerships to combat food insecurity and chronic disease – from Fresh Food Pharmacies in Michigan to farmers market produce vouchers in Illinois, grocery support for diabetic members in Nebraska and maternal care food programs in Arkansas – reinforcing Centene's long-standing commitment to food as a critical driver of health.



These investments reflect Centene's broader mission to transform community health through locally driven solutions, addressing drivers like access to nutritious food and promoting long-term sustainability by integrating food access with healthcare services.



About Carolina Complete Health

Carolina Complete Health is the first and only Provider-Led Medicaid Managed Care plan in North Carolina, established through a joint venture between the Centene Corporation, North Carolina Medical Society, and the North Carolina Community Health Center Association. Carolina Complete Health is committed to providing our 275,000+ members with access to quality healthcare and to supporting health equity.

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website .

SOURCE Carolina Complete Health