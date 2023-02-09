Carolina Complete Health Hosts Community Baby Shower to Support New and Expectant Mothers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Complete Health held its second community baby shower for members and their families in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area at the Carole Hoefener Center in Uptown on Friday, February 3. The event was attended by over 120 expectant mothers, new mothers, and their family members. Carolina Complete Health is a community-based health plan that covers more than 230,000 Medicaid members in North Carolina where 70% of their members are children.

"Our community baby showers are just one way we connect with members to support a healthy pregnancy and delivery," said Dr. Faith Samples, Director of Community Engagement for Carolina Complete Health. "Promoting infant, child and maternal health is vital to our mission, and we are excited to provide new mothers and their families with the tools they need to make healthy choices throughout their pregnancy journey."

During the event, attendees enjoyed games and baby gear giveaways including infant bathing tubs, pack 'n plays, tummy time mats, baby rockers, and child sensory books. Carolina Complete Health members could also sign up for Value-Added Services that would provide them with vital resources like a car seat, breast pump, and diapers, or other family services and supplies like online tutoring, youth development programs and school supplies. Every member also received a diaper bag with a teddy bear and baby bathing kit. Informational sessions provided an overview of maternity benefits, prenatal/postnatal care, and childhood vaccinations.

Community organizations that serve families in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area were also present to share important information including Start Smart of Mecklenburg, Care Management for At-Risk Children (CMARC), Care Management for High-Risk Pregnancies (CMHRP), Mecklenburg County Sheriff Community Engagement, Care Ring, SNAP, WIC, The Carolinas Center for Injury Prevention, and Cauthen Counseling. Britax was also on-site to provide car seat installation demonstrations for attendees.

