Carolina Hemp Company Continues Rapid Expansion With Multi-Unit Deal in North Carolina

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Hemp Company, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, has formed relationships with its franchise partners to assist and open more retail stores across the map. CHC has signed franchise agreements for new locations opening in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Wilmington, and Youngsville, North Carolina. Units are also in the process of opening in Rock Hill, Charleston, and Landrum, South Carolina. Since the legalization of cannabidiol in many states, CHC has experienced a significant amount of support from individuals who are interested in CBD and learning about this brand. CHC is expected to open locations in Ohio and Florida as well. Carolina Hemp Company's growth resulted in signing 27 new store commitments in the fourth quarter of 2019, bringing their total to 30 retail locations.

CHC is an education-focused hemp general store and wholesale distributor of quality hemp flower extract products such as sublingual oil, vape oils, concentrates, and other hemp products, including organically grown hemp flower, topicals, and edibles. Carolina Hemp Company is currently the fastest CBD/Hemp retailer in America.

"As a franchise owner, I'm ecstatic to have the opportunity to be part of such a unique company that's a cut above the rest in quality and service. It's just the icing on the cake for me to be able to bring Carolina Hemp Company to my hometown, the "bull city", to make a difference by being different," said Raleigh's store owner, Marquis Artis.

As Carolina Hemp Company is growing in the franchise industry, they are actively seeking individuals who qualify to become a franchise owner and who are passionate about CDB/Hemp. "We could not be more humbled and grateful to have such wonderful people join our network who are eager and passionate about sharing our message, our products, and our culture of education. Together, we can bring Balance Through Hemp," said founder of Carolina Hemp Company, Brian Bullman.

Franchise owners Amy and Justin Powell, of the retail location in Landrum, South Carolina, expressed their excitement by saying, "The impact that Carolina Hemp Company has had in our lives was so great that we had to open our own franchise. We are so excited to open our store here in Landrum, South Carolina." CHC could not be more excited to work with the individuals who have successfully gone through the process of becoming an owner of this company.

Visit https://www.carolinahempcompany.com/ for more information regarding franchising or contact Greg George at (910) 228-1995. For press inquiries, contact Asya Hubbard via phone (248) 707-4269 or email asya@chchemp.com.

