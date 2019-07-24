Carolina Herrera GOOD GIRL Fragrances Partners with Brand Ambassador Karlie Kloss to Support her Coding Organization Kode With Klossy

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Herrera GOOD GIRL fragrances announces its new charitable initiative in partnership with its brand ambassador Karlie Kloss to support Kode With Klossy, a non-profit organization founded by Karlie in 2015 that creates STEAM learning experiences and opportunities for young women across the US that increase their confidence and inspire them to pursue their passions in a technology-driven world.

Supermodel, entrepreneur and the face of Carolina Herrera GOOD GIRL fragrances, Karlie Kloss, embarks on a new season of Kode With Klossy camps, the organization's flagship program that teaches young women the fundamentals of code. With the support of partners like Carolina Herrera GOOD GIRL, Kode With Klossy continues to scale, providing nearly 1,000 scholarships to young women across the country this summer. By the end of this year, Kode With Klossy will have served nearly 2,400 women through its flagship summer camps since launching in 2015.

The team behind GOOD GIRL fragrances is inspired by and comprised of many bold and visionary women, from the founder of the fashion house, Carolina Herrera, and her daughter Carolina Herrera de Baez, the Creative Director of Carolina Herrera Fragrances to GOOD GIRL's Lead Perfumer, Louise Turner. Many female leaders have had their hand in the development of GOOD GIRL fragrances, which are specially designed for today's modern woman.

"Kode With Klossy would not be possible without the support of incredible partners like Carolina Herrera GOOD GIRL," said Karlie Kloss. "A large part of our mission at Kode With Klossy is to expose our scholars to inspirational female leaders and encourage them to dream big. Carolina Herrera herself is such a visionary and an incredible role model for our scholars. I'm proud to work with the Carolina Herrera GOOD GIRL brand to empower the next generation of female leaders in technology and beyond."

About Carolina Herrera GOOD GIRL

Launched in 2016, Carolina Herrera introduced GOOD GIRL, a sensual, evocative fragrance reflecting the beautiful contradictions and the dichotomy of modern women and modern life. GOOD GIRL celebrates her spontaneity, complexity and power. She revels in her unapologetic duality – her femininity, sensuality, her timeless elegance and casual irreverence, her hopeless romance and fearless independence – it's good to be bad. Created by perfumer Louise Turner, GOOD GIRL is made to capture a woman's wondrous complexity with a unique blend of key notes that give a bright and dark side, including jasmine, tonka and tuberose that bring fluidity and femininity. The signature stiletto heel bottle represents GOOD GIRLS' sensuality and empowerment. For more information on Carolina Herrera GOOD GIRL fragrances, please visit our website or Macys.com , or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and/or YouTube .

About Kode With Klossy

Kode With Klossy creates learning experiences and opportunities for young women that increase their confidence and inspire them to pursue their passions in a technology-driven world. Founded in 2015 by supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, Kode With Klossy works to increase opportunities for young women in STEAM. Kode With Klossy's flagship program is its free, two-week summer coding camps for young women ages 13 to 18. The organization provides scholarships for young women to attend the camps, which teach the fundamentals of programming in a fun, collaborative and hands-on learning environment. In addition, Kode With Klossy supports other mission-aligned organizations through grant programs, as well as creates inspiring tech-focused digital content for their community throughout the year. For more information, visit https://www.kodewithklossy.com/.

SOURCE Carolina Herrera GOOD GIRL