Carolina Hurricanes Seek Better Fan Engagement and Simplified Data Integration with KORE Software

Brett Broich, Vice President of Business Strategy and Analytics at the Carolina Hurricanes, mentioned that as the team sought to expand their operations with new software solutions, they wanted to keep it with one vendor. "We already had KORE's ticketing platform," said Broich. "As we build out our BI tools and sponsorship management software, it was both important and more efficient to have all these components within one ecosystem. It simplified the entire process."

With KORE's Data Warehouse & Analytics™, the team will now be able to gain a 360-degree view of the Carolina Hurricanes' fans and focus business strategy and analytics beyond just ticket sales. The Hurricanes can now fluidly incorporate different data sources such as social media, Ticketmaster, Eloqua email marketing, POS on items such as concessions and merchandise inside the building through Quest, and fan parking information through ParkHub.

"Our analytic efforts had previously focused primarily on ticketing," added Broich. "But we wanted to take it one step forward and analyze other revenue impacting aspects of the organization beyond just ticketing. That's why adding additional KORE software services was a clear choice." Next year, the team plans to incorporate additional sources into its analytical ecosystem.

When it comes to utilizing KORE's Sponsorship and Partner Engagement™, the team looks forward to implementing a true inventory tracking system on the same CRM platform as their ticketing business units. With dedicated sponsorship software, the Hurricanes can access accurate pipelines of deals, both upstream and downstream. The end result is that the Carolina Hurricanes will expand visibility into their business unit and gain a much deeper understanding of their corporate partnerships.

About the Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes were established in Raleigh in 1997 after relocating from Connecticut, where the National Hockey League franchise was originally founded in 1979. Since their arrival in North Carolina, the Hurricanes have captured three division championships, two Eastern conference titles and the 2006 Stanley Cup championship. The team also hosted the 2004 NHL Draft and the 2011 NHL All-Star Weekend at PNC Arena, where it plays its home games. Individual-game tickets for all 41 of the Hurricanes' regular-season home games are sold at the PNC Arena Box Office and via Ticketmaster. For information on Hurricanes ticket packages, please call 1-866-NHL-CANES, or visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets.

About KORE Software

KORE is the global leader in sport and entertainment business management solutions. Comprised of KORE Software, KORE Software Capital LLC, and KPI (KORE Planning and Insights), KORE serves more than 100 professional sport clubs and leagues, and 200 collegiate customers worldwide, providing practical tools and services to harness customer information including their preferences and behaviors, creating valuable insights, and helping teams follow up with powerful action.

KORE Software's business management software applications include Ticketing & Fan Engagement™, Sponsorship & Partner Engagement™, Suites & Premium™, and Data Warehouse & Analytics™. KORE Planning & Insights (KPI) is a division of KORE that provides business intelligence consultation and staff augmentation services. For more information about KORE Software and KPI, visit www.koresoftware.com.

