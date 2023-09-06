Carolina International Trucks Welcomes Accomplished Industry Expert as New Commercial Truck Service Manager

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina International Trucks (CIT), a trusted name in the commercial truck industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kirke Dressler as the Service Manager for its Charleston location. With an impressive background spanning two decades in the industry, Dressler brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that promises to elevate the service department's performance and customer experience to new heights.

Beginning his journey in 2003 as a truck technician, Dressler swiftly mastered maintaining a range of vehicles. He advanced through various roles including fleet manager and shop foreman. His hands-on, positive approach turned around an ailing service location into a successful team. As the Service Manager in Colorado, he rapidly improved morale, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

In his role as the new Service Manager, Dressler is poised to inspire his team to even greater heights. He envisions a future where the service department serves as a true business partner to customers, delivering on promises and ensuring that trucks remain on the road, maximizing uptime and minimizing downtime.

"I am honored to be joining Carolina International Trucks as the Service Manager in Charleston," shared Dressler. "My mission is to foster an environment where every team member thrives, and together, we can provide exceptional service to our customers. By working collaboratively and putting our team's well-being at the forefront, I am confident that we can achieve new levels of success."

About Carolina International Trucks

Founded in 1992, Carolina International Trucks is the largest commercial truck dealer in South Carolina. We sell, service and support light, medium, heavy and severe service International Trucks, IC Buses, Hino Trucks, and Mitsubishi Fuso medium duty commercial work trucks. The dealership has more than 250 employees, a state-of-the-art paint booth and body shop in Columbia, more than 130 service bays and $10 million in stocked parts to support vehicle uptime. Carolina Idealease provides trucks for lease and rental supported by mobile maintenance services. With locations in Columbia, Charleston, Conway, Florence, Greenville, and Greer, South Carolina, we have a presence covering the entire state to help keep your business moving. In 2022 Carolina International Trucks joined forces with the Rechtien group of South Florida, leveraging an expanded market and product lines to provide even greater value for our customers and employees. Together with Rechtien, Carolina International is better positioned to meet the changing needs of our customers with emerging technologies now and in the future. Additional information can be found at www.CarolinaInternational.com .

Contact:

Cathy Sovde

[email protected]

803-251-7233

SOURCE Carolina International Trucks & Idealease