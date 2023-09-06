Carolina International Trucks Welcomes Accomplished Industry Expert as New Commercial Truck Service Manager

News provided by

Carolina International Trucks & Idealease

06 Sep, 2023, 09:20 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina International Trucks (CIT), a trusted name in the commercial truck industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kirke Dressler as the Service Manager for its Charleston location. With an impressive background spanning two decades in the industry, Dressler brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that promises to elevate the service department's performance and customer experience to new heights.

Beginning his journey in 2003 as a truck technician, Dressler swiftly mastered maintaining a range of vehicles. He advanced through various roles including fleet manager and shop foreman. His hands-on, positive approach turned around an ailing service location into a successful team. As the Service Manager in Colorado, he rapidly improved morale, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

In his role as the new Service Manager, Dressler is poised to inspire his team to even greater heights. He envisions a future where the service department serves as a true business partner to customers, delivering on promises and ensuring that trucks remain on the road, maximizing uptime and minimizing downtime.

"I am honored to be joining Carolina International Trucks as the Service Manager in Charleston," shared Dressler. "My mission is to foster an environment where every team member thrives, and together, we can provide exceptional service to our customers. By working collaboratively and putting our team's well-being at the forefront, I am confident that we can achieve new levels of success."

About Carolina International Trucks
Founded in 1992, Carolina International Trucks is the largest commercial truck dealer in South Carolina. We sell, service and support light, medium, heavy and severe service International Trucks, IC Buses, Hino Trucks, and Mitsubishi Fuso medium duty commercial work trucks. The dealership has more than 250 employees, a state-of-the-art paint booth and body shop in Columbia, more than 130 service bays and $10 million in stocked parts to support vehicle uptime. Carolina Idealease provides trucks for lease and rental supported by mobile maintenance services. With locations in Columbia, Charleston, Conway, Florence, Greenville, and Greer, South Carolina, we have a presence covering the entire state to help keep your business moving. In 2022 Carolina International Trucks joined forces with the Rechtien group of South Florida, leveraging an expanded market and product lines to provide even greater value for our customers and employees. Together with Rechtien, Carolina International is better positioned to meet the changing needs of our customers with emerging technologies now and in the future.  Additional information can be found at www.CarolinaInternational.com.

Contact:
Cathy Sovde
[email protected]
803-251-7233

SOURCE Carolina International Trucks & Idealease

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.