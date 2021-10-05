Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. Introduces Line of Water Systems for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Founded in 1994, Carolina Liquid Chemistries has made a lasting impact on the domestic medical supply chain by providing reagents for chemistry and toxicology testing. The company markets its own CLC Family of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers along with chemistry, hematology, and immunoassay analyzers from other manufacturers. Most analyzer installations call for a deionizing water system.­­

"We're always looking for ways to reduce cost and increase quality for our laboratory customers," says Phillip Shugart, CEO of Carolina Liquid Chemistries. "These new water systems fit perfectly into that value proposition. There is a tremendous need for a low cost, high quality water system."

Both water system models occupy less than two square feet of floor space and ride on casters for ease of maintenance. They both offer a host of quality control features, operate at low power and low noise, and use easy-to-replace filters. The smaller model produces up to 40 liters/hour for compatibility with, among others, the CLC800®, AU480®, and AU680® clinical chemistry analyzers. The larger model produces up to 80 liters/hour to meet the needs of high-volume clinical chemistry analyzers such as the CLC1600®.

To learn more about these water systems, chemistry reagents, and clinical analyzers offered by Carolina Liquid Chemistries, visit carolinachemistries.com.

About Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) is an FDA registered manufacturer, re-packager, re-labeler and value-added reseller of chemistry systems and reagents, as well as COVID-19 tests and supplies. CLC helps clinical laboratories of all sizes reduce chemistry analyzer and reagent costs, while also receiving accurate and timely results. The company has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing various testing products and supplies to market under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization. For more information, visit carolinachemistries.com or email [email protected].

AU480® and AU680® are registered trademarks of Beckman Coulter, Inc. CLC800® and CLC1600® are registered trademarks of Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

