Carolina Molecular Selected as Certified Service Provider for CS Genetics' Single-Cell Sequencing Platform

Collaboration expands access to scalable, cost-efficient single-cell RNA sequencing for translational and clinical research

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Molecular, a clinical sequencing lab and NGS foundry, and CS Genetics, an emerging leader in single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) technology, today announced that Carolina Molecular has been named one of the first Certified Service Providers (CSPs) for CS Genetics' SimpleCell™ platform.

CS Genetics Establishes Collaboration with Carolina Molecular as a Certified Service Provider for their SimpleCell Technology

"Our clients have a ton of interest around scRNA-Seq," said Trent Carrier, President of Carolina Molecular. "For applications ranging from neurobiology, developmental biology, cancer, and immunology, clients are looking for better ways to generate and analyze this data and understand the fundamental biology driving cellular response and development. The speed, scale and cost of the CS Genetics platform are of obvious and immediate interest to our users, and we're excited to be able to offer these services in our laboratory."

Founded in 2014 in Cambridge, UK, CS Genetics has developed the SimpleCell™ platform to overcome the limitations of existing scRNA-Seq methods. The instrument-free workflow generates sequencer-ready libraries from single cells in a single day, at an accessible cost, regardless of experimental scale. The platform supports a wide range of sample types, including PBMCs, cell lines, primary neurons, and disaggregated tissues, and integrates seamlessly with leading bioinformatics pipelines, as well as Python- and R-based expression analysis tools.

"The experience and abilities that the Carolina Molecular team brings in sequencing and bioinformatic analysis is a great fit for our technology," Bill Colston, PhD, CEO of CS Genetics, stated. "Translational researchers are tired of the high costs of experiments and instrumentation that's required to run meaningful single-cell projects. They want to plan bigger, more impactful experiments that deliver true insight into the heterogeneity of cellular biology in a variety of disease states. Having an expert partner like Carolina Molecular to plan, execute, and analyze experimental results is going to be a huge benefit for those that want to use this technology."

As part of this collaboration, Carolina Molecular and CS Genetics are in active discussions with 3rd-party collaborators working in promising areas of research, procuring samples and developing data to present publicly in the months ahead.

"We already have a strong organic overlap in our client base," said Carrier. "We're expect to see significant uptake with the CS Genetics offering, once we start promoting this offering."

About Carolina Molecular

Carolina Molecular is a leading molecular testing services laboratory with a pedigree of over 20 years of molecular testing for life sciences. They offer CAP/CLIA-certified and NYS-registered testing for CROs and clinical trial sponsors, an NGS Foundry for project-based sequencing with early technology access programs, and Quality Control testing for biomanufacturing and facility monitoring. They provide support for projects across all scales and regulatory standards, offering flexible service offerings while ensuring the highest quality of delivery.

About CS Genetics

CS Genetics is a privately held genomics-technology company based in San Diego, California. The company has developed a radically new, instrument-free platform for single-cell genomics with disruptive simplicity, speed, and scalability that will launch a new era of NGS-based cellular analysis. The company's technology leverages a molecular process known as Kinetic Confinement that is categorically different to other single cell technologies, and plugs seamlessly into standard, widespread lab infrastructure. The company holds a large global intellectual property estate covering its single cell platform and related reagent, workflow, manufacturing and application technologies. For more information, visit www.csgenetics.com.

CS Genetics Media Contact:

Matt Browning

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Carolina Molecular Press Contact:

[email protected]

+1 919-421-7778

SOURCE CS Genetics