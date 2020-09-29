Carolina Panthers And Honeywell Collaborate To Help Safely Bring Fans Back Inside Charlotte's Bank Of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that it is supporting the NFL's Carolina Panthers to help protect players, fans and staff this season. The Panthers and Honeywell are collaborating to create a safer stadium experience by offering individual personal protective equipment (PPE) packs for Panthers fans and staff, as well as deploying air quality monitoring solutions, via a custom real-time Healthy Buildings dashboard.

The Healthy Buildings dashboard will help the Panthers' facilities staff quickly identify and correct critical building controls issues, including air quality factors such as carbon dioxide levels, temperature and humidity.

The Honeywell dashboard seamlessly integrates into existing systems within the stadium, giving the Panthers' facilities staff a comprehensive and upgraded view of building conditions prior to people entering the stadium. The dashboard can be expanded to include other indicators such as occupancy and cleaning tracking.

"Honeywell is a world leader in developing solutions for venues and events, and we couldn't be more pleased to partner with them in our efforts to ensure the game day experience is as safe as possible for everyone at Bank of America Stadium," said Tom Glick, president of Tepper Sports and Entertainment. "Our operations team has worked around the clock for months to develop and implement a responsible and comprehensive plan, and Honeywell has been an integral part of those preparations."

In addition to continuously monitoring the air quality within the stadium, Honeywell is providing an added layer of safety to fans entering the stadium via custom PPE kits. The disposable Honeywell Safety Packs, branded for the Carolina Panthers, include masks, hand gel and cleaning wipes. The Safety Packs will be distributed to fans and staff upon entering the stadium.

Honeywell is the presenting sponsor of the Panthers' "Behind the Scenes" video series, Road to Restart, which details the team's efforts to transform its facilities to address enhanced safety measures. Honeywell plans to work with the Panthers on joint community relations efforts in the future.

"We're excited to be a part of bringing fans back to the stadium in our hometown of Charlotte," said Jeff Kimbell, Honeywell senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "We are thrilled that our work with the Panthers has helped provide a safer environment and the peace of mind needed for the players, coaches and fans to get back on the field and in the stands."

Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions are part of a comprehensive effort to innovate solutions that help critical sectors of the global economy recover, without the need to replace existing infrastructure. Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions provide a holistic view of a building's health based on key factors such as indoor air quality, occupant flow, PPE analytics, thermal screening, body temperature monitoring, social distancing and sanitation efficacy. Click here for more information on the Honeywell #HealthyBuildings solutions.

