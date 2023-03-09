CAROLINA PRIDE INTRODUCES STACK PACK ZERO SUGAR BACON

GREENWOOD, S.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Pride, a leading regional producer of Bacon, Hot Dogs, Sausage and Lunchmeats, has introduced 2 sizes of Thick-Cut, Zero Sugar Bacon under their Carolina Pride Meats brand.

These new Thick-cut Zero Sugar items provide a new way to enjoy Carolina Pride Bacon and honors a 100-plus year heritage of delivering "true Southern taste" to their loyal consumers. The new packaging highlights key product attributes and enables consumers to easily identify product information, cooking instructions, and nutritional information.

In the words of CEO David Wiggins, "Customers love our regular bacon, and we're confident that they'll really enjoy these new Thick-Cut options. Our team in Greenwood is 100% committed to providing great food at a good value. We truly believe that in a rapidly changing world, our values of hospitality, quality, and family matter now more than ever, which is why we continue to resonate with a growing number loyal customers, who consider our brand an important family tradition."

The new 24-oz and 40-oz "Stack Packs" will be appearing on Supermarket shelves throughout the Southeastern US this Spring.

About Carolina Pride

Founded in 1920, Carolina Pride for more than a century has proudly supplied the nation's finest distributors, restaurants, and retailers with high-quality smoked meats, sausages, hot dogs and lunchmeats. Products include our Zero Sugar Original, Thick-sliced, and Lower Sodium Bacon, sliced 4X6 Hams and Turkey Breasts, Smoked Sausage, Cocktail Smoked Sausage and Breakfast Sausage, in addition to sandwich-ready lunchmeats and bologna. For more information about Carolina Pride Meats, please visit www.carolinapride.com or follow @carolinapridemeats on social media.

Media Contact

Steve Dragoo, Vice President of Marketing.

[email protected]

SOURCE Carolina Pride LLC