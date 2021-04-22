Carolina Retreats Selected as a preferred Vacation Rental Manager for Homes & Villas by Marriott International

SURF CITY, N.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAROLINA RETREATS, a high-end hospitality and vacation rental management company based in North Carolina, today announced that the firm has been selected as a new vacation rental property manager for Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Select rental properties exclusively managed by Carolina Retreats will now be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International starting in April 2021.

Homes & Villas by Marriott International will eventually feature more than 200 Carolina Retreats vacation rental listings from Topsail Island, Carolina & Kure Beach, and Oak Island, consisting of homes, condos and waterfront cottages. Many of the properties selected will offer first-class amenities such as direct ocean and waterfront locations, elevators, gourmet kitchens, multiple bedrooms and sleeping areas for large families, as well as some with swimming pools or hot tubs, and all with convenient access to the finest local seafood and the best fishing, surfing and sightseeing the North Carolina coast have to offer.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Homes & Villas by Marriott International as a preferred vacation rental property manager," commented Mike Harrington, CEO of Carolina Retreats. "With the reach of Marriott International's premium home rental offering including more than 145 million members of its travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, and their superb reputation for hospitality, combined with our extensive local knowledge, support, and years of trust, we feel this relationship will greatly benefit our selected and future property owner partners."

Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott service, which will be adopted by Carolina Retreats include:

Dedicated Homes & Villas by Marriott International representative

24/7 support and contactless check-in and check-out

High speed Wi-Fi

Premium bed linens and towels

Premium bath amenities

Child-friendly items upon request, such as highchairs and travel cribs

Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott International portfolio, Carolina Retreats' properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design, safety and amenities. In addition, Carolina Retreats underwent a thorough vetting process to make sure the firm met or exceeded qualifications for inclusion by Home & Villas by Marriott International.

"We are excited to welcome Carolina Retreat's properties to our exclusive collection of 20,000 premium homes giving customers especially Marriott Bonvoy members even more choice on where to stay," said Jenny Hsieh, Vice President, Marriott Homes and Villas by Marriott International.

About Homes & Villas by Marriott International

Homes & Villas by Marriott International is an expertly curated, premium and luxury home rental offering from Marriott International. A leading expert in hospitality, Marriott International encompasses thousands of hotels across 30 brands and the Marriott Bonvoy™ travel program.

About Carolina Retreats

Carolina Retreats is a specialty lodging and vacation rental management company headquartered in Surf City, North Carolina. Through their local brands and affiliates, Carolina Retreats owns, operates, and provides third-party management services for high-end single family vacation rental homes and boutique hotels.

