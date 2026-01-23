Carolina Walk-Ins Makes Safer, More Affordable Bathroom Transformations Accessible for Upstate South Carolina Homeowners

GREER, S.C., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Walk-Ins, a family-owned and locally operated bathroom remodeling company serving Upstate South Carolina, is making it easier for homeowners to transform outdated bathrooms into safe, beautiful, and affordable spaces designed for real-life needs.

Specializing in walk-in showers, bath-to-shower conversions, and full bathroom remodels, Carolina Walk-Ins focuses on one thing above all else: creating bathrooms that improve safety, comfort, and independence without sacrificing style or breaking the budget. The company offers competitive pricing and flexible payment options to help families invest in long-term home safety while staying financially comfortable.

"Our goal is simple," said Matthew Knoblauch, co-owner of Carolina Walk-Ins. "We want homeowners to feel confident in their bathroom again. That means safer, smarter layouts and designs that look awesome while actually working for the people who use them every day."

Carolina Walk-Ins designs accessibility-focused projects around the homeowner's needs, such as low-threshold entry, slip-resistant surfaces, built-in seating, and properly placed grab bars. These features are seamlessly integrated into modern, custom designs so homeowners never have to choose between safety and appearance.

Unlike traditional remodels that can drag on for weeks, most Carolina Walk-Ins installations are completed in just one to two days, minimizing disruption while delivering immediate results. Every project includes a free design consultation and the company's "Try It Before You Buy It" visualization technology, allowing homeowners to see what their new bathroom will look like before construction begins.

Serving communities including Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, Greer, and surrounding areas, Carolina Walk-Ins is fully licensed, insured, and backed by extensive warranties for peace of mind. As a family-run business, the team takes pride in treating every customer like a neighbor, not a number.

For more information or to schedule a free design consultation, visit www.carolinawalk-ins.com or call (864) 214-4271.

