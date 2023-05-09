Carolina Wealth Management Named One of the Best Financial Advisory Firms by USA Today

The Raleigh-Based Firm was Recognized from Over 32,000 Registered Investment Advisers Across the Country

RALEIGH, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Wealth Management, Inc., an independent financial advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals, institutions and retirement plan sponsors throughout North Carolina, is proud to announce the firm has been selected as one the "Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2023" by USA Today. This inaugural ranking is presented by USA Today in partnership with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"This recognition is both an honor and the result of an unwavering commitment to serving North Carolina residents since we first started in the industry nearly 20 years ago," said Derek Pszenny, AIF® and co-founder of Carolina Wealth Management. "As we continue to grow our business, we remain steadfast in our belief that holistic wealth management combined with a client-first mindset is the best approach, and we think this award further supports that mission."

The Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2023 were chosen by USA Today and Statista based on two criteria: client and peer recommendations, and growth of Assets under Management (AUM). To gather recommendations, an independent survey was sent to over 20,000 individuals and publicly available data was used to analyze short- and long-term growth of AUM. In order to determine the top 500 RIA firms, recommendations held a weight of 20%, while the development of AUM, with equal consideration of short- and long-term growth, held a weight of 80% to calculate the final score.

Carolina Wealth Management, Inc., is an independent financial advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and retirement plan sponsors throughout North Carolina, offering qualified plan services, investment management, retirement planning, and other financial services. Co-founder and senior wealth manager, Derek Pszenny, AIF®, works closely with individual and corporate clients and serves as the firm's liaison with other professional advisors in the areas of tax, estate and charitable planning. Pszenny is a registered investment advisor and member of Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor Group, an organization of financial professionals dedicated to the ongoing education and mastery of the latest retirement tax laws. For more information about Carolina Wealth Management, please visit mycarolinawealth.com

Carolina Wealth Management, Inc(CWM) is registered with the SEC as an Investment Advisor. Pszenny is an employee and Advisor Representative of CWM. Not intended to be investmentor tax advice.

