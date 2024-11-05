Carolina Whistleblower Attorneys' Gary Jackson Warns of Fraud After Hurricane Helene and Medicaid Expansion

Large Government Programs Intended to Help the Public Are Targets for Unscrupulous Fraudsters.

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Whistleblower Attorneys' Gary Jackson* has made multiple media appearances recently to warn of fraud against the government in North Carolina on two fronts – Hurricane Helene and Medicaid expansion – and to provide guidance on how brave whistleblowers can help fight fraud.

Jackson is featured in a recent article by the Carolina Public Press about scams in western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Drawing on his decades of experience, he warns fellow Tar Heels that some insurers may submit false claims to federal flood insurance at the expense of taxpayers.

"The federal flood insurance program provides money, but they don't have adjusters," Jackson said. "So, they have to rely upon the homeowner's insurers, like State Farm or Allstate, to do the adjusting for flood claims. In a hurricane situation, some adjusters may try to shift their liability for wind damage to the federal government's flood insurance program, placing the financial burden on taxpayers instead."

Jackson also wrote a recent op-ed for The Carolina Journal in which he warns of yet another way fraudsters may be targeting North Carolina: Medicaid's recent expansion creates a fertile opportunity for bad actors to commit fraud.

"With so much money and demand pumping through the Medicaid system, it's no surprise that foul play slips in," Jackson said.

Those who suspect fraud against the government can come forward on behalf of all taxpayers and file a complaint under the federal False Claims Act. If the case is successful, these whistleblowers can receive a significant reward. In addition, the False Claims Act provides them with protection from retaliation.

