CarolinaEast Health System Ranked #3 in North Carolina on Newsweek's America's Best Physical Rehab Centers 2022 List

NEW BERN, N.C., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarolinaEast Health System has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2022 list lands CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital as #3 in North Carolina.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. The America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022 list highlights the nation's top inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) based on quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodation and amenities. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation facilities – according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) – were part of this study. The rankings feature the top 255 centers nationwide.

"Millions of Americans find themselves in need of physical rehabilitation every year as they recover from injury or surgery or deal with pain or loss of motion from chronic conditions. Finding reliable rehabilitation can be a challenge. That's why Newsweek has again partnered with global market research firm Statista Inc. to rank the country's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers," stated Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. Five data sources were used for the evaluation, including hospital recommendations from peers, quality of care and service, medical KPIs (patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment) and various accreditations.

CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital is a comprehensive medical rehabilitation facility serving coastal Carolina. The rehabilitation hospital consists of 20 beds and is located on the first floor of CarolinaEast Medical Center. They are CARF Accredited, as well as a recipient of the Joint Commission's Stroke Rehabilitation Certification. They were also ranked #3 Rehab Hospital in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report in 2021.

"Our greatest reward comes from the opportunities we have to make a difference each day in the lives of the people we are privileged to serve. It is an honor for CarolinaEast Rehab to receive this recognition," said Mitzi Holmes, MEd, PT, MRMC, Director of CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital. "I am fortunate to be a part of this incredible team here, and our team is truly grateful for the opportunity we have to serve our community every day."

The full list of rankings is available on the Newsweek website: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-physical-rehabilitation-centers-2022/north-carolina

