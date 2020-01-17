Carolinas AGC Announces 2020 Foundation Board of Trustees

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas Associated General Contractors (Carolinas AGC) is pleased to announce the 2020 CAGC Foundation Board of Directors:

Chair: Steve Strokis, WB Moore Company of Charlotte, Inc.

Chair Elect: Meghan McPhail-Ketterman, Contract Construction, Inc.

Treasurer: Tana Lee, Richland One School District

CAGC Chair: Casey Schwager, Sloan Construction Company

Secretary/President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC

Trustee: Claudia Dodgen, Crowder Constructors, Inc.

Trustee: Steve Corriher, Central Piedmont Community College

Trustee: Sidney Rex, W. B. Guimarin & Company

Trustee: Mike Hall, Hall Contracting Corporation

Trustee: Lance Couch, Barnhill Contracting

Appointed Young Leader: Dale Schmidt, State Utility Contractors, Inc.

Staff Liaison: Betsy Bailey, Carolinas AGC

It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development.



For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation, call 704/372-1450.

