Carolinas AGC Announces CAGC Foundation Board of Trustees

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce that the 2020 CAGC Foundation Board of Trustees will extend its service throughout 2021. The CAGC Foundation Board is made up of the following members:

Chair: Meghan McPhail-Ketterman, Contract Construction, Inc.

Treasurer: Tana Lee, Richland One School District

CAGC Chair: Casey Schwager, Sloan Construction Company

Secretary/President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC

Trustee: Traci Strickland, HardHat Workforce Solutions, LLC

Trustee: Claudia Dodgen, Crowder Constructors, Inc.

Trustee: Chad Webb, Barnhill Contracting Company – Building Division

Trustee: Sidney Rex, W. B. Guimarin & Company

Trustee: Mike Hall, Hall Contracting Corporation

Trustee: George Wightman, Central Piedmont Community College

Trustee: Steve Strokis, National Renewable Energy Corportation

Appointed Young Leader: Dale Schmidt, State Utility Contractors, Inc.

Staff Liaison: Betsy Bailey, Carolinas AGC

It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

