Carolinas AGC Celebrates 2022 Pinnacle Awards and Construction Excellence Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) has bestowed the 2022 CAGC Pinnacle Awards to six construction projects which enhance their communities, and the "Build with the Best" Pinnacle Award to an individual who continually partners with the construction industry with great success. Pinnacle entries are judged on unique aspects and challenges, special values, project management, budget and schedule, and safety performance. In addition, four projects won Construction Excellence Awards, which recognize projects of distinction. These award-winning projects located in North Carolina and South Carolina and the Build with the Best individual award advance the construction industry and better the Carolinas! Learn more about these awards and see photos!

The CAGC Pinnacle Awards competition is co-sponsored by CPA firm GreerWalker LLP and the law firm of Johnston, Allison & Hord, both based in Charlotte.

BUILD WITH THE BEST AWARD

Leland Colvin, Deputy Secretary for Engineering, South Carolina Department of Transportation

Leland has been with SCDOT for over 25 years, serving in various positions throughout the Department including Director of Construction, Design/Build Construction Engineer, and Program Manager for the Charleston metro area before becoming the Deputy Secretary for Engineering. Throughout his time with SCDOT, Leland has excelled at building a strong, solid relationship with our industry, always willing to sit down, listen, and work through issues or concerns when they've risen.

BEST BUILDING PROJECTS

Duke Health, Duke Central Tower, Durham, NC

General Contractor: Skanska USA Building

Pinnacle Partner: Precision Walls

Located on Duke University's Medical Center campus, the 500,000 square foot Duke Central Tower expands the pediatric and adult services of both Duke University Hospital and Duke Children's Hospital. The extensive six-year effort included 350 patient rooms, med-surg, ortho, ICU, neurology, solid organ and bone marrow transplant, two catheterization labs, procedure room, in-house pharmacy, administrative space, loading dock, and utility infrastructure.

Credit One Stadium Renovation, Charleston, SC

General Contractor: Choate Construction

Pinnacle Partners: Steel Fab, Pleasant Places, and GlassCorp



BEST HIGHWAY PROJECTS

Charlotte Gateway Station, Charlotte, NC

General Contractor: Crowder Construction Company

Pinnacle Partners: Propst Construction Company and Augusta Iron and Steel Works, Inc.

BMW LC-X Bridge & Power Feed Expansion Project, Greer, SC

General Contractor: United Infrastructure Group, Inc.

Pinnacle Partners: Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering, and Augusta Iron & Steel Works



BEST UTILITY PROJECTS

Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant & Raw Water Intake, Waterloo, SC

General Contractor: Harper General Contractors

Pinnacle Partners: Goodwyn Mills Cawood



Cary / Apex Water Treatment Facility Ozone Systems Updates

Cary, NC

General Contractor: State Utility Contractors



CONSTRUCTION EXCELLENCE AWARDS



Emergency Bridge Repair and Approach Reconstruction Bridge over Cane River, Yancey County, NC, General Contractor: R. E. Burns & Sons Co., Inc.

Port of Wilmington – Upgrades to South Gate Container Complex, Wilmington, NC

General Contractor: Barnhill Contracting Company

The Pinch, Charleston, SC, General Contractor: Mashburn Construction Company

McCormick WTP Improvements, McCormick, SC, General Contractor: Harper General Contractors

Congratulations to our 2022 Pinnacle Award winners and Construction Excellence winners!



