Carolinas AGC Celebrates Awards-Winning Construction Projects Across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2026 -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) has bestowed the 2025 Pinnacle Awards to five construction projects which enhance their communities, and one "Build with the Best" Pinnacle Award to an individual whose partnership efforts strengthen the construction industry. Pinnacle entries are judged on unique aspects and challenges; special values; project management; budget and schedule; and safety performance. In addition, five projects won Construction Excellence Awards, which recognize projects of distinction. The Pinnacle Award ceremony was held at CAGC's 105th Annual Convention in Aruba in January.

PINNACLE AWARD PROJECTS

Clemson University Tillman Hall Auditorium Renovation, Clemson, SC

General Contractor: Harper General Contractors

Pinnacle Partners: Lord Aeck Sargent and Clemson University

In the heart of Clemson University's campus sits Tillman Hall Auditorium. Built in 1891, this historic building hosts numerous campus events and serves as a gathering space for students. Harper was chosen to transform the auditorium into a modern learning space while preserving its historic character. Learn more.

Coastal Credit Union Headquarters Renovation, Raleigh, NC

General Contractor: Barnhill Contracting Company

Pinnacle Partners: Precision Walls and Triple-R Electric

After years of working from home during and post-COVID, Coastal Credit Union wanted to ensure its employees felt comfortable coming back to the office by renovating corporate headquarters to offer greater connectivity with indoor-outdoor flowing spaces. Learn more.

SCDOT Gaffney T Bridge, Gaffney, SC

General Contractor: Reeves Construction Company

Pinnacle Partners: Augusta Iron & Steel Works, Concrete Supply Co., and Bullington Construction

This uniquely designed structure of this T bridge—one of only two in the world—provides a critical route for emergency vehicles to safely cross over the tracks. The rehabilitation scope included repainting the bridge and retaining walls and upgrading the sidewalks, concrete barrier, metal railings, lighting, and more. Learn more.

Military Cutoff Extension, Wilmington, NC

General Contractor: Balfour Beatty

Pinnacle Partners: Coastal Precast Systems, S&W Ready Mix Concrete, and Barnhill Contracting

This critical $95 million dollar project—which is the gateway to the future Hampstead Bypass—serves as a main artery to help ease evacuation routes. It included 4 miles of green alignment through dedicated right of way and was flanked by existing housing developments on both sides of the proposed alignment. Learn more.

Clarke Creek PS, Force Main, Gravity Sewer & McDowell Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, Huntersville, NC

General Contractor: State Utility Contractors

Pinnacle Partners: Morrison Engineers and Smart Electric Company

This new regional pump station, sanitary sewer line and force main along a five-mile corridor near Huntersville redirects flow to an existing sewer collection system, and then on to the McDowell Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. Learn more.

"BUILD WITH THE BEST" PINNACLE AWARD

Lamar Sylvester, Retired North Carolina Department of Transportation Chief Engineer

Lamar began his career with the North Carolina Department of Transportation in 1995, serving in various roles across the Highways and Aviation Divisions. As Chief Engineer, he oversaw all highway program areas, including Technical Services, Transportation Mobility and Safety, Construction, Materials and Tests, Alternative Delivery, Operations, Right of Way, Structures Management, and the 14 Highway Divisions. Learn more.

CONSTRUCTION EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Maeve, Raleigh, NC

General Contractor: W. M. Jordan Company

I-40 Widening: I-440 to Cornwallis Road, Wake and Johnston Counties, NC

General Contractor: S. T. Wooten Corporation

SCDOT US 17A/21 Bridge Replacement Over the CSX Railroad, Yemassee, SC

General Contractor: Crowder Construction Company

Bryant Farms Road Extension, Charlotte, NC

General Contractor: Blythe Development

Emergency Demolition of Damaged S-2-105 (Old Vaucluse Road) Bridge Over I-20 and Repair of Roadway Near Mile Marker 13, Aiken County, SC

General Contractor: United Infrastructure Group, Inc.

