Carolinas AGC Celebrates Women in Construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) was proud once again to celebrate Women in Construction Week, which extended from March 8 - March 12, 2021. In addition to launching targeted advertisements which showcased the benefits of careers in construction for women, CAGC also launched a three-part CAGC Buildercast podcast series, We Were Built for This, highlighting the impact that women have on their workplace and within the industry.

BuilderCast Episode 1: Nora Spencer, founder of Hope Renovations, speaks with CAGC about her inspiration to start Hope Renovations in 2020. Nora digs into the history of women in construction, the traits and characteristics inherent in women that lend so much value to the industry, and the unique opportunities the industry has to offer women who choose careers in construction. Listen in.

BuilderCast Episode 2: Susie Lewis of Beam Construction personifies a life in construction. CAGC talks with her about growing up in the industry, operating a construction business as a woman, and running a multi-generational family business. We also get her outlook on the vast opportunities for women in construction, and thoughts about the natural instincts and talents women have that are so well-suited for this industry. Listen in.

BuilderCast Episode 3 (Part 1 of 2): Pat Rodgers of Rodgers never thought she would land in the construction industry. Hear her story of how she learned all she could to grow in the business. She believes because of the willingness of our industry to help anyone wanting to learn and work hard, paired with the technology revolution taking place, construction is wide open for opportunity. Listen in.



BuilderCast Episode 3 (Part 2 of 2): In Part 2 of this episode, Pat Rodgers discusses the pride she feels in being a part of such important projects in our community. She also focuses on the importance of giving back, her passion for this industry, running a business, and the opportunities available to women. Listen in.



Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

