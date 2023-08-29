Carolinas AGC Foundation Awards Seven Scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce the seven 2023 CAGC Foundation Scholarship recipients. The Carolinas AGC Foundation Scholarship program was put into place to assist individuals studying for careers in the construction industry as well as those wishing to advance their skills and knowledge to further their construction careers.

$3,500 Scholarships:

Nathan Mead

Guilford Technical Community College

Nathan Mead will be attending Guilford Technical Community College to pursue Construction Management. After graduating from Southwestern Randolph High School in 2022, Nathan worked at Myrick Construction as a steel worker. Learn more.

Seth Phillips

Clemson University

Seth is a student at Clemson University pursuing a Construction Management & Science degree. During the Summer of 2022, Seth interned with Fifty-Four Construction and is currently interning with Harper Corporation in Greenville, SC. Learn more.

Erik Zeppelin

Clemson University

Erik will be attending Clemson University to pursue his Construction Science and Management degree. After graduating from high school, Erik took a gap year and began working at State Utility Contractors in Monroe, NC. Learn more.

Additional Scholarships



Tyler Brothers, Clemson University



Allie Stark, Clemson University



Demi Clark, Lincoln Electric (welding certification)



Mazie Clark, Clemson University

