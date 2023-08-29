Carolinas AGC Foundation Awards Seven Scholarships

News provided by

CAGC Foundation

29 Aug, 2023, 07:45 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce the seven 2023 CAGC Foundation Scholarship recipients. The Carolinas AGC Foundation Scholarship program was put into place to assist individuals studying for careers in the construction industry as well as those wishing to advance their skills and knowledge to further their construction careers.

$3,500 Scholarships:

Nathan Mead
Guilford Technical Community College

Nathan Mead will be attending Guilford Technical Community College to pursue Construction Management. After graduating from Southwestern Randolph High School in 2022, Nathan worked at Myrick Construction as a steel worker. Learn more.

Seth Phillips
Clemson University

Seth is a student at Clemson University pursuing a Construction Management & Science degree. During the Summer of 2022, Seth interned with Fifty-Four Construction and is currently interning with Harper Corporation in Greenville, SC. Learn more.

Erik Zeppelin
Clemson University

Erik will be attending Clemson University to pursue his Construction Science and Management degree. After graduating from high school, Erik took a gap year and began working at State Utility Contractors in Monroe, NC. Learn more.

Additional Scholarships

Tyler Brothers, Clemson University

Allie Stark, Clemson University

Demi Clark, Lincoln Electric (welding certification)

Mazie Clark, Clemson University

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Media Contact: Lori McGovern, [email protected]

SOURCE CAGC Foundation

