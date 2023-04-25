Carolinas AGC Honors Community Impact Efforts of 19 Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is excited to announce the winners of the inaugural CAGC Community Impact Awards program. The CAGC Community Impact Awards honor member companies that are making significant contributions to their communities through their time, actions, talents, dedication, and resources. Honorees serve as role models for compassion and service, and they strive to make their community and the communities throughout North Carolina and South Carolina better places to live and work.

The 19 CAGC Community Impact Award recipients will be honored at the Carolinas AGC Summer Summit to be held in Asheville in July.

Community Impact programs are recognized by:

the size and scope of the community program/project and how it may be considered going above and beyond the call of duty;

the organization that benefitted from the program/project;

the impact of the program/project and how it has made a lasting or meaningful contribution or impact on their community.

The 2023 winners include:

Archer Western, Cary, NC - Screaming Eagles Special Needs Athletics

Barnhill Contracting, Rocky Mount, NC - Several Local Organizations

Choate Construction, Mt. Pleasant, SC - American Heart Association

Crowder Constructors, Charlotte, NC - Several Local Organizations

CT Wilson Construction, Durham, NC - Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers (TROSA)

Daniels & Daniels Construction, Goldsboro, NC - Wayne County

Davie Construction, Bermuda Run, NC - Several Local Organizations

Dobbs Equipment, Ladson, SC - Construction Angels

Harper General Contractors, Greenville, SC - PAL (Play. Advocate. Live Well)

Hood Construction, Columbia, SC - Camp Cole

Marsh McLennan Agency, Charlotte, NC – Several Local Organizations

Martin Marietta , Raleigh, NC - McCrorey YMCA and Park Community Development Corporation

Mashburn Construction, Columbia, SC - American Heart Association

Material Sales, Black Mountain, NC - Black Mountain Home for Children

Rodgers Builders, Charlotte, NC - Roc Solid Foundation

Seegars Fence Company, Goldsboro, NC - The Wayne Pregnancy Center/ Cry Freedom

Trader Construction, New Bern, NC - A.H. Bangert Elementary

Wayne Brothers, Davidson, NC - ReGroup Carolinas and ROC

Young & McQueen, Burnsville, NC - Yancey County

"It is amazing what our Carolinas AGC members in North and South Carolina are doing to improve their communities and the quality of life there," said Mark Johnnie, Chair of the CAGC Board of Directors. "These outstanding CAGC Community Impact Award winners are doing everything from supporting many local charities to participating in community fundraisers to creating programs and classes to help educate today's youth to volunteer their time to help folks."

The 2024 Community Impact Awards will open in April 2024.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2023!

