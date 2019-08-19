Carolinas AGC Honors Construction Leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) proudly announces the CAGC 2019 Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Legacy winners. These winners—one who has left an incredible legacy on our industry, and four who are still paving the road for future leaders to follow—embody the skill, integrity and responsibility that Carolinas AGC and the Associated General Contractors stand for. These prestigious awards honor individuals, including those who have passed, who are making or made extraordinary contributions over their careers to Carolinas AGC, the construction industry and the community they serve.

The winners and their families were honored at the 2019 Carolinas AGC Summit & Expo on July 27 in Asheville, NC. Visit the Awards page of www.cagc.org to read the extended winners' bios and watch amazing testimonial videos and the ceremony video.

CAGC Hall of Fame Legacy Award Winner:

Dewey Sanders, Sanders Utility Construction

Dewey, along with his brother Jimmy and his father, began landscaping yards when the community housing development started emerging in Charlotte during the 1950's. Their work gave them insight for the need of private water wells and septic systems. In 1966, additional visions led Dewey and Jimmy to form Sanders Brothers, Inc., which was licensed to bid heavy utility municipal projects. And then in 1997, Dewey and his wife Hazel, along with partnering key employees, established Sanders Utility Construction Co., Inc.

Having had a keen knowledge of the industry and an uncanny ability to teach those around him, many industry peers reached out to Dewey for his expert advice and insight, especially when the job at hand seemed impossible to accomplish. Teaching people how to tackle the job in parts instead of the overwhelming whole became his forte. Described as a man of his word who believed in a firm handshake as a binding agreement, Dewey was well-trusted among contractors. And, he was a very compassionate person who considered his employees as family. Whether he was graciously lending money, helping families find suitable housing or reliable transportation, Dewey was always offering goodwill gestures to those in need.

Dewey's legacy continues as Sanders Utility Construction remains strong today, and the company's insights and visions are expanding even further into the heavy utility construction industry with the same determination as it was founded upon.

CAGC HALL OF FAME AWARD WINNERS:

C. Carroll Heyward, Sr., W.B. Guimarin & Co., Inc.

Upon graduation from The Citadel in 1969, Carroll worked for the Corps of Engineers in Charleston, SC as an engineer in training. Shortly thereafter, he went to work for W.B. Guimarin & Company, Inc. as a project manager and estimator. Making a great impression on the company, Carroll was then appointed to general manager in 1976 and eventually elected to the position of president in 1979.

Active in Carolinas AGC, Carroll served as chairman of the Subcontractor/Specialty Contractors Division three times and is a past chairman of the Specialty Contractors Division and the Specialty Contractor Council with AGC of America. It is through these volunteer service roles that he was able to make positive impacts on our industry, both locally and nationally.

Carroll also actively serves in his community by dedicating his time to multiple boards such as Salvation Army, Providence Hospital Foundation, and Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. He currently serves as the city appointed chairman of the Columbia Museum of Art Commission and is a past president of the Columbia Museum of Art Association. And because Carroll has a strong passion for education, he has served as a member of the Heathwood Hall School Board and as a member of the Education Committee.

Graham Moore, Barnhill Contracting

Graham was born in Oxford NC in 1951 and attended North Carolina State University. Upon graduation, he moved to Fayetteville, NC to work at Crowell Constructors.

He worked hard; from his first position as an estimator, Graham advanced through the ranks from project manager up to general operations manager. In 1987, Crowell then promoted him to company president. During Graham's tenure as president, Crowell's revenues and workforce more than doubled. He was credited as a positive motivational force with a unique and effective style of personal communication to help grow the business.

In 2006, Barnhill Contracting Company acquired APAC's eastern North Carolina operations, which included Crowell. Graham enthusiastically stepped up into his new role and quickly established himself as an effective and knowledgeable leader within the Southeastern Division. His leadership and attitude contributed greatly to the success of the acquisition and transition process.

Through his service to the Carolina Asphalt Paving Association, Carolinas AGC, the Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, and the NC General Contractor Licensing Board, Graham culminated an entire career of exceptional leadership.

Nathan McLamb, Carmel Contractors

Nathan was born in eastern North Carolina and raised on a farm near Clinton. He received a Mechanical Engineering Degree from North Carolina State University in 1961 and is a registered Professional Engineer in North Carolina and several other states as well.

In 1983, Nathan founded Carmel Contractors in Charlotte, NC, with a focus of commercial construction. Soon after, he joined Carolinas AGC and quickly became an active member, serving on several CAGC committees throughout his career. As many CAGC staff can attest to, when a new employee came on board at CAGC, he or she was immediately taken to Carmel Contractors to meet Nathan and learn about the construction industry.

He served as Chair of the original CAGC Membership Committee and as CAGC Building Division Chair. While servicing as the PAC Chairman, he was able to raise a record amount of funds with the help of loyal and generous CAGC members. Nathan is also a Life Member of the National AGC Board.

Richard (Ricky) Vick, S.T. Wooten Corporation

Ricky was born in 1955 in Stantonsburg, NC, where he still resided to this day. He graduated from North Carolina State University in 1977 with a degree in Civil Engineering, and has been a Registered Professional Engineer since 1982.

Upon graduating, Ricky began his career with S.T. Wooten as a field engineer. For forty-two years, he has loyally dedicated himself to this company, and currently serves as Vice President.

Ricky has also been involved with Carolinas AGC throughout his career, lending his knowledge of the construction industry through numerous committees and chairmanships. When CAGC needs a cheerleader for our industry, Ricky is the person to call! Most notably, Ricky tirelessly helped raise funds for the PAC. Because of his leadership and support for the PAC, S.T. Wooten employees have consistently contributed more to the NC PAC than any other member company. These funds go far in leveling the playing field for contractors in North Carolina.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact Chelsea Andujar at candujar@carolinasagc.org or call 704/372-1450.

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

Related Links

http://www.cagc.org

