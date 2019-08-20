Carolinas AGC Honors Top Young Leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) proudly announces the 2019 Top Young Leader Award winners! The Top Young Leader awards honor CAGC members 40 years or younger who are already making a big impact on the Carolinas' construction industry and the community they serve. Winners were honored at the 2019 Carolinas AGC Summer Summit July 27 in Asheville, NC. For more information and photos, visit the Top Young Leaders page at www.cagc.org.

Jason Arnold, T.A. Loving Company

Jason Arnold started working at T.A. Loving in 2006. He serves as an Assistant Vice President as well as an acting Project Superintendent. In high school, he worked on several framing crews as well as marine construction crews when he was not playing sports. While attending Pitt Community College, a professor noted Jason's eye for detail and close attention to how buildings were put together, which solidified his desire to enter the construction industry. After getting an internship at Pitt Memorial Hospital, now Vidant, in the Design and Construction Department, Jason moved into the construction industry full time, eventually landing at T.A. Loving. Jason is already a leader in his community, where he serves as Property Chair at his church, serves on the administrative boards for his son's sports leagues, and recently he participated in the Pitt County Chamber Leadership program. When away from the jobsite, Jason loves spending time with his 3 children, including coaching baseball and football, and will be getting married late this summer.

Kristin Levy, Palmetto Corp.

Kristin Levy is the Director of Estimating at Palmetto Corp of Conway, a fully integrated complete site development and construction company serving central and eastern South Carolina. Prior to joining Palmetto Corp in 2013, Kristin worked at SC Department of Transportation as an Engineer 1. She is a licensed professional engineer in South Carolina and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Clemson University. Kristin join the CAGC Young Leaders group in 2017 and has served on the Young Leader Action Team since 2018. When Kristin isn't working, she enjoys fishing with her husband, Chase, spending time with family and friends, and watching her beloved Clemson Tigers.

Zachary Michael, King Asphalt

Zachary is the Vice President of Human Resources and Environmental Compliance at King Asphalt Inc. in Liberty, SC. In his thirteen years with King, he worked as a paving general laborer, then moved into accounts payable and purchasing manager. These experiences gave him an understanding of what it means to work for a company that enjoys honorable, physical work with the opportunity to grow your job into a career. His faith and family drive him to consistently strive to be a leader at home and in the workplace. He possesses the ego to survive the rough days and the humility to know when he's not the smartest person in the room. His favorite pastimes include chasing around his one-year old son, catching views from any mountain top, and casting a line in the Chauga River.

For more information on winners, visit the Top Young Leaders page at www.cagc.org. The CAGC Young Leaders' mission is to support the future of our industry by providing opportunities to mature and enrich leadership skills, develop valuable relationships, shape the future of our association, and make a lasting impression in the community.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact Chelsea Andujar at candujar@carolinasagc.org or call 704/372-1450.

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

Related Links

http://www.cagc.org

