Carolinas' Construction Industry Honors Top Young Leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) recently honored two of its finest Young Leaders at the CAGC Construction Summit & Expo in July. Neal Alvarez with Marsh McLennan and Emily Talbert with Reeves Construction Company both received a CAGC Top Young Leader Award, which recognizes individuals 45 years and younger who play critical roles in the community and professional arenas of the construction industry. We believe it's important to honor the achievements of our young leaders as the emergence of these individuals is critical to the future of CAGC and the members we serve.

Neal Alvarez, Marsh McLennan

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Neal attended the University of Mississippi—Ole Miss—where he earned bachelor's degrees in Finance and Risk Management & Insurance. He began his career as a Property & Casualty insurance broker before transitioning to employee benefits consulting with Marsh McLennan Agency. Throughout his career, he has built a strong reputation serving clients in the construction industry, helping organizations navigate complex risk management and employee benefits challenges with expertise and dedication.

Since joining the Carolinas AGC Young Leader Program in 2018, Neal has become one of its most passionate advocates. As a current member of the CAGC Young Leader Action Team, he not only contributes his leadership and vision to the program but also proudly champions Carolinas AGC wherever he goes.

Emily Talbert, Reeves Construction

Emily serves as an Account Manager with Reeves Construction at the Blacksburg Quarry in South Carolina. Since joining Reeves in 2020, she has built an impressive career through a variety of roles across the company. She launched the company's marketing department, then transitioned into the field as a Project Engineer, later she served as an Estimator, and then in 2024 she stepped into her current leadership role as Account Manager.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Emily is a passionate advocate for the construction industry and is especially committed to creating opportunities for women and developing the next generation of industry leaders. She is an active member of the Carolinas AGC, where her enthusiasm and dedication shine through her service on the Young Leader Action Team. Emily also serves as the Education Committee Chair for the South Carolina Aggregates Association and is a member of the Executive Committee for the Women of Asphalt South Carolina Branch.

To learn more about each recipient, including photos and videos of the winners and event, please visit the Recognition & Awards page of www.cagc.org, found under the About Us tab.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Lori McGovern, [email protected].

SOURCE Carolinas AGC