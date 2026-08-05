Carolinas' Construction Industry Leaders Honored

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) was proud to honor the 2026 class of Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Legacy winners during the final evening of the CAGC Construction Summit & Expo held in July. The CAGC Hall of Fame Awards honor individuals, including those who have passed, who are making or made extraordinary contributions over their careers to Carolinas AGC, the construction industry, and the communities they serve. This year's three winners embody the skill, integrity, and responsibility that Carolinas AGC and the Associated General Contractors stand for, and they continue to pave the way for future leaders to follow.

Hall of Fame Inductee: Ken Atkinson

Upon earning an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering from Sumter Technical College in 1969, Ken Atkinson began his construction journey with the SC Highway Department. He then transitioned to the private sector, joining APAC as Branch Manager in Aiken, SC. Just six months later, his leadership abilities earned him a transfer to the SC Division office, where he served in increasingly significant roles, including Chief Estimator, Director of Field Operations and Asphalt Plants, and ultimately Vice President of the SC Division in 1994.

Ken retired from APAC in 2006, but his passion for the industry then led him to join Palmetto Corp as Vice President where he played a key role in expanding its services and supporting its vision for growth. As Vice President of Estimating and Business Development, he continued to shape projects, relationships, and opportunities until his retirement in December 2022.

Ken has devoted countless hours to advancing the construction industry by serving on the Carolinas AGC/SCDOT Joint Committee for more than 20 years, and has been an active leader within the SC Asphalt Pavement Association for 25 years. Even in retirement, Ken continues to support the industry through KAA Consulting, LLC, where he provides consulting services specializing in energy and fuel tax recovery, forensic IT, and telecommunications expense recovery.

Hall of Fame Inductee: Jonathan Bivens

Jonathan Bivens is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a licensed Professional Engineer in North Carolina. Jonathan began his career with the North Carolina Department of Transportation before joining S. T. Wooten Corporation in 1987. For four decades, he has served in key leadership roles and is currently the Vice President responsible for the Engineering and Design-Build Group.

Jonathan has managed major projects throughout eastern and central North Carolina on routes including I-85, I-40, I-95, US 74, and many more. He was Design Build Manager on Ruin Creek Parkway, the first conventional project completed utilizing the Design Build delivery method for the NCDOT in 2004, and he has served in that role for all of Wootens' major Design Build projects since.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jonathan has generously dedicated his time and expertise to numerous industry organizations and committees. He has served on the NCDOT/CAGC Roadway Subcommittee, NCDOT/CAGC Joint Committee, NC Legislative Committee, NC PAC Governing Committee and has served on the CAGC Board of Directors for three terms.

Hall of Fame Legacy Inductee: Seth T. Wooten, Jr.

As a second-generation leader of the company founded by his father in 1952, Seth Tyson Wooten, Jr. devoted his entire career to building upon that foundation. Beginning at an early age operating grading and earth-moving equipment, Seth learned every aspect of the business from the ground up. His first leadership role came as a foreman in 1962, followed by Executive Vice President in 1976, President in 1991, and ultimately Chief Executive Officer.

Under Seth's leadership, S.T. Wooten Corporation experienced remarkable growth. The company expanded from a few hundred employees to more than 1,000, diversified its services, invested in state-of-the-art equipment, and earned a reputation for excellence across the Carolinas and beyond. His vision helped establish a culture rooted in innovation, safety, quality, and continuous improvement.

Seth believed that a company's greatest strength was its people. He championed employee training, enhanced benefits, and launched the company's safety program. His collaborative leadership style empowered others and positioned the company for decades of continued success.

To learn more about each recipient, including photos and videos of the winners and event, please visit the Recognition & Awards page of www.cagc.org, found under the About Us tab.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Lori McGovern [email protected].

SOURCE Carolinas AGC