Carolinas' Contractors Earn National Safety Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations to the seven Carolinas AGC members who won 2023 Construction Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA), presented recently at the AGC of America's Annual Convention in Las Vegas!

Hensel Phelps

Grand Award Winner: Over 800,000 Work Hours

First Place: Building Division - Over 800,000 Hours

Poettker Construction Company

First Place: Building - 400,000 – 600,000 Hours

Faulconer Construction Company

Second Place Heavy Division - Over 800,000

Crowder Constructors

Third Place: Heavy Division Heavy - Over 400,000 Hours

Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont

Second Place: Utility Infrastructure Division - Under 200,000 Hours

Daniels & Daniels Construction Company, INC.

Third Place: Construction Management Division - Under 250,000 Hours

ECC

Second Place: Construction Management - Over 600,000 Hours

The purpose of the CSEA is to recognize construction companies who excel at safety performance. The CSEA closely examines each candidate's commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. Unlike other safety award programs that limit the criteria to frequency rates, the CSEA selection process is considerably more comprehensive. Each application is reviewed for evidence of:

Company management commitment

Active employee participation

Safety training

Work site hazard identification and control

Safety program innovation

Nick Grosso, Area Safety Manager for Hensel Phelps, noted "Hensel Phelps is proud to receive this award. On each project, our philosophy is that all injuries can be prevented. Through the collaborative efforts of our project teams and trade partners, the workforce can rest assured they are working on a safe jobsite. Having a safe jobsite is more than processes and protocols; it is about establishing a culture of safety and a culture of care through conversations and aligned expectations."

"Congratulations to our Carolinas AGC Members who received these major AGC of America Safety Honors at a time when safety is the paramount issue in the construction industry in the Carolinas and everywhere," commented CAGC President and CEO Dave Simpson.

For more information contact Jacob Garmon, CAGC Director of Safety, Suppliers & Sponsorships, at [email protected] or 704-372-1450 ext. 5213.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2023!

Media Contact:

Lori McGovern

[email protected]

SOURCE Carolinas AGC