Carolinas Premier Fertility Center Recognized as a Center and Institute of Excellence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH – Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte – the leading fertility center in the Carolinas, has been recognized as an Optum® Center of Excellence and an Aetna Institute of Excellence™.

The primary objective at REACH is to give every patient the greatest chance of a live birth. REACH becoming a Center of Excellence as well as an Institute of Excellence is an example of their commitment to each patient.

REACH Charlotte Office Gold Standard in Healthcare

Dr. Tyl Taylor, Embryology Lab Direct at REACH states, "The Center of Excellence and Institute of Excellence recognitions are distinctions that should provide patients additional confidence in their choice of fertility center, since these centers are evaluated and monitored closely."

Optum's® goal when evaluating fertility centers is to recognize those centers that deliver outstanding outcomes and savings. Other criteria include high pregnancy rates, reduced risk of multiple births, superior physician credentials and highly regarded industry accreditations.

Aetna Institutes™ is s program that offers access to a network of high-performing hospitals, clinics and health care facilities that offer specialized care. Designated Institutes of Excellence clinics have demonstrated success in infertility care, a commitment to continuous improvement and represent an exceptional value for Aetna members.

"The team at REACH strives every day for the best possible outcome for each patient. The Center of Excellence and Institute of Excellence recognitions are a wonderful acknowledgement of that" states Patrick Mc Phillips, Executive Director for REACH.

The REACH experts in Charlotte and Lake Norman provide fertility treatments and services year-round without delays, doing so with individualized compassionate fertility care for over 30 years. The providers and embryology team are widely respected for their superior pregnancy success rates – among the highest in the region. The combination of experience and unequaled skill make REACH the premier source for fertility treatment in the Carolinas. For additional information, visit www.NorthCarolinaFertility.com or search for "REACH – Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte" on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

