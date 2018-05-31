Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council Selects Dominique Milton as New President, on June 1

Milton said, "I am honored to serve in this new capacity with CVMSDC. The work we do to support economic growth for minority businesses and partnership with our corporate members is essential, and I welcome the opportunities that lie ahead."

Milton's past leadership experience includes corporate management roles with Verizon Wireless, including manager, director and general manager responsibilities. She also served as vice president of business development and emerging markets for A10 Clinical Solutions, a certified MBE and clinical research firm. Milton has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Spelman College, an MBA from Pennsylvania State University, and she is currently completing coursework to obtain her Doctorate in Business Administration with a concentration in Leadership and Entrepreneurship.

CVMSDC Board Chair Deborah Williams said, "We are delighted to have Dominique Milton as our new president and CEO for the Council. Dominique brings a wealth of experience and demonstrated results to this role, and we look forward to working with her to support supplier development throughout the region."

About the Council

The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council is one of 23 regional affiliate councils of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council is a membership organization of major corporations, financial institutions, government agencies and universities that operate within North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate members and promoting minority business development. For more information, visit online at www.cvmsdc.org.

