Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council to Host 2019 Business Opportunity Conference (BOC), Aug. 5-6 in Virginia Beach, VA

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a "Business Insider" article, 'By the year 2030, Artificial Intelligence will add $15.7 trillion to the global economy.' During this year's Business Opportunity Conference (BOC), the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council plans to make sure its Corporate Partners and Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) are positioned to take advantage of business opportunities connected to artificial intelligence, virtual reality and other technology innovations. The focus of BOC 2019 is "Embracing the Future of Our Economy," and the two-day event, scheduled for Aug. 5-6 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, will feature presentations, seminars, workshops and networking events that provide additional insights on how companies can successfully participate in the technology marketplace. Registration details are available at cvmsdcboc.org. The BOC 2019 title sponsors are Ferguson and the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development.

Aug. 5th, Day 1 of the BOC, will feature a golf tournament at the Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, along with a live auction and Awards Dinner. Day 2 features a series of panels, presentations, meet-and-greet sessions, and 1-on-1 Matchmaking appointments between certified MBEs and Corporate purchasing representatives. The Economic Empowerment Luncheon keynote speaker on Tuesday is NMSDC President & CEO Adrienne Trimble, and the luncheon is open to the public – individual and group tickets are available at https://economiclunch.eventbrite.com. The luncheon will be held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center and is presented in partnership with: CVMSDC, COX, Hampton Roads Chamber, and Towne Bank. Additionally, CVMSDC also will support a local charity, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, to give back to the local community.

CVMSDC President Dominique Milton said: "As we join together in Embracing the Future of Our Economy, we must build on our history, maximize our present, and plan for the future. As our economic landscape changes, the plans we create will solidify the viability of Minority Business Enterprises."

CVMSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate partners and promoting minority business development. For more information and for BOC 2019 registration details, visit the Council website online at www.cvmsdc.org.

