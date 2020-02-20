Caroline Brown Joins Crowell & Moring

Brown will work with financial institutions, multinational corporations, and companies launching emerging technologies to advise clients on anti-money laundering (AML) and economic sanctions compliance and enforcement challenges. She will also help clients navigate review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

"We have seen exceptionally strong growth in our AML and economic sanctions practices, and Caroline's addition is a continuation of our strategy to expand and deepen our experience in these critically important areas," said Philip T. Inglima, Crowell & Moring chair. "Caroline provides valuable insight from her experience at the Treasury and Justice Departments and can offer strategic counsel to companies investing across borders to compete in global markets governed by complex and conflicting laws and regulations."

Brown will draw on over a decade of experience in the U.S. Departments of the Treasury and Justice, in addition to her previous experience in private practice. As an attorney advisor at the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), Brown developed an in-depth understanding of AML regulation and enforcement and FinCEN's role in guarding the U.S. financial system against money laundering and terrorist financing. Before joining FinCEN, she served as an attorney in the Treasury Department's Office of General Counsel, Enforcement and Intelligence, which provides counsel to the Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. There, Brown advised on sanctions, AML, and various other national security issues relevant to the nation's financial system. Before joining Treasury, Brown served in the National Security Division at the Justice Department, where she worked on counterterrorism, counterespionage, and cybersecurity matters, and advised senior DOJ leadership on matters under review by CFIUS and the group of U.S. government agencies known as "Team Telecom."

"Caroline's knowledge of how CFIUS reviews petitions will be especially important as the committee continues to expand its reach and examine international companies wanting to do business in the United States," said Nicole Simonian, co-chair of the firm's International Trade Group.

Brown earned her undergraduate degrees from Duke University and her law degree from the University of Michigan. She began her legal career as a law clerk for the Honorable Jon McCalla of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee before joining the litigation group of a global law firm in Washington, D.C. She is a former term member on the Council on Foreign Relations, an Aspen Institute Socrates Scholar, a National Security Fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, and a member of the transatlantic organization Atlantik Brücke.

"I am honored to join a firm committed to staying ahead of the rapidly evolving regulatory and enforcement regimes that directly affect companies' opportunities for growth and innovation," Brown said. "I look forward to helping clients navigate these frameworks in order to make sound business decisions and move forward."

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with approximately 550 lawyers representing clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory, and transactional matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity. The firm has offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange County, London, and Brussels.

