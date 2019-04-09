Caroline (Carrie) Wisniewski is Recognized as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow

ATLANTA, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Capital Associates, Inc. today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Carrie Wisniewski, President of Bridge Capital Associates, Inc. as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow. NACD Fellows, who earn NACD Fellowship—The Gold Standard Director Credential®— stand within the highest echelon of those committed to excellence in the boardroom.

Carrie Wisniewski

As the highest standard of credentialing for directors and governance professionals, NACD Fellowship is a comprehensive and continuous program of study that empowers Fellows with the latest insights, intelligence, and leading boardroom practices—year after year.

"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Fellow community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," said Carrie Wisniewski. "The resources, insights, and connections I've made through NACD Fellowship will be key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director."

Carrie Wisniewski, a former NASD Senior Examiner (n/k/a FINRA) and currently an investment banking firm owner and regulatory compliance consultant, has over 34 years of securities industry experience and has earned her MBA degree in Finance. Carrie holds numerous industry designations including Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Financial Crimes Specialist, Certified Regulatory Compliance Professional™, Certified Securities Compliance Professional™ and Certified Financial Planner™. She is also qualified as an Industry Arbitrator and Chairperson for FINRA Dispute Resolution.

Wisniewski recently completed serving her 2nd term on the FINRA District 7 Committee (South Region). She is currently a member of the Forensic Expert Witness Association and the National Society of Compliance Professionals, where she serves on the Broker-Dealer Forum.

Carrie has served as Founder and President of B/D Compliance Associates, Inc. for over 24 years, where she offers her broker/dealer and registered investment advisor clients the industry expertise she has gained from her unique regulatory and street-side experience.

In 2007 Carrie founded Bridge Capital Associates, Inc., a FINRA member broker/dealer focused on investment banking and M&A transactions. The firm currently has over forty registered representatives nationwide. Carrie serves as President & Chief Executive Officer.

"We are proud to announce that Carrie Wisniewski has joined NACD's credentialed directors and has taken the next step in the pursuit of boardroom excellence," said Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD. "Our fellows help advance the highest standards for those who serve in the boardroom, strengthening our businesses, and driving director professionalism. The impact of this program is unmatched and they should be commended for their ongoing commitment to their own professional development."

Representing hundreds of today's largest and most-diverse corporations in the world, NACD Fellows serve on boards of NASDAQ OMX- and NYSE-listed companies such as Baker Hughes Inc., Citigroup Inc., DuPont, Foot Locker Inc., IBM, Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nordstrom Inc., Pinnacle Entertainment, SpartanNash Co., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and more.

NACD Fellows provide a snapshot of the caliber of directors engaged in continuous learning with NACD—the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices that more than 17,000 directors rely on to lead with confidence.

To learn more about NACD Fellowship, visit NACDonline.org/Fellowship.

Contact:

Carrie Wisniewski

678-640-2120

212416@email4pr.com

SOURCE Bridge Capital Associates, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bridgecapitalassociates.com

