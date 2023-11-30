Caroline Friedman Appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Bastion

Friedman, who prior to joining Bastion served as Chief of Staff at a16z Crypto and Kraken, will oversee key aspects of the company's operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bastion, an enterprise-focused web3 orchestrator, today announced the appointment of Caroline Friedman as its Chief Operating Officer, after serving as the company's Head of Operations since its inception. As Chief Operating Officer, Friedman will be responsible for managing the company's compliance and regulatory matters, public policy, legal, people, and finance functions, ensuring that Bastion meets the highest standards of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Friedman will play a vital role at Bastion in enhancing the company's operational capabilities, strengthening its relationships with regulators and stakeholders, and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

On her appointment, Friedman commented, "I am honored to accept an expanded role at Bastion and continue working alongside our incredible team of innovators. I am inspired every day by our mission to create a seamless web3 experience for brands and enterprises and I look forward to growing our operations as we strive to deliver the best solutions to our clients and partners."

Friedman brings over a decade of experience in the sectors of digital assets, financial services, and national security, including compliance, risk management, and policy development. Most recently, Friedman served as the Chief of Staff at a16z Crypto, the dedicated crypto fund of Andreessen Horowitz, where she focused on building and optimizing the operational functions of the fund, ensuring seamless integration of processes across people, finance, and other key departments. Prior to that, Friedman served in a Chief of Staff role and a Regulatory Strategy Counsel position at Kraken, one of the largest and longest tenured crypto exchanges in the world, where she supported the company's global compliance strategy and operations, spearheaded licensing initiatives, and handled diverse regulatory and legal issues. Friedman also has a distinguished career in public service, having served as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia and the District of Colorado, where she handled cases involving national security, cybercrime, and fraud.

Nassim Eddequiouaq, Co-Founder at Bastion, commented, "Caroline has been an invaluable asset to Bastion, having been with us since the inception of the company. Her leadership and professionalism have been critical in our success and we are honored for her to take on this new role. We are confident that Caroline will continue to advance the Bastion mission and take the business to new heights."

Bastion is the pragmatic, enterprise-focused web3 solution used to empower businesses building products and experiences that unlock the full potential of web3. The company takes the complications out of web3 development and the complexities of onboarding by providing clients with web3 infrastructure services that foster a seamless end-to-end user experience. By combining the best elements of web2 and web3 Bastion is powering deeper connections between brands, people, and the things they love.

For additional information regarding Bastion please visit: https://www.bastion.com/

About Bastion

Bastion is an enterprise-focused web3 orchestrator that empowers businesses to seamlessly build web3 solutions. Founded by two former a16z executives, Bastion is pioneering the evolution of the digital world, providing seamless integration of web3 infrastructure into enterprise technologies. Bastion's solution is robust, secure, and compliant infrastructure, combining the best of web2 and web3 so companies can create faster and easier ways for people to pay, play, connect, and shop, all while simultaneously offering valuable insights through proprietary data analytics.

Contact: bastion@mgroupsc.com

SOURCE Bastion