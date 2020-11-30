Caroline Mandeville Joins Barings as Chief Human Resources Officer; Chasity Boyce Joins as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

Caroline, who will report to Chairman and CEO Mike Freno, has a distinguished record as a global HR leader in the financial services industry, having served with TIAA/Nuveen, The Hartford Financial Services, MassMutual Financial Group, Retail Brand Alliance, Hamilton Sundstrand Federal Credit Union and Eagle Group. She has deep expertise in talent management, succession planning, talent development and organizational effectiveness.

"I am pleased to officially name these highly qualified leaders to two very important positions at Barings," said Mike Freno, Barings Chairman and CEO. "Caroline, as our new CHRO, is entrusted with driving our high performance, collaborative culture and ensuring full engagement of our teammates. Her deep and relevant experience in our industry made her the ideal choice for the role."

"We created the Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer role to further our progress towards being a firm that recruits, recognizes and retains a diverse global team, and also behaves as an exemplary corporate citizen on all matters of racial equality and justice," said Mike. "Chasity will bring a level of passion and professionalism to the role that I am confident will help Barings increase our positioning as an enlightened employer."

Chasity, who will report to the new CHRO, is a legal scholar, with deep experience driving diversity strategies and fostering inclusion initiatives across a number of industries and organizations, including prior employers Heitman LLC, a real estate investment management firm, and global law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. As Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Chasity is tasked with ensuring Barings grows and scales with a DE&I mindset. She will focus on global initiatives that will bring more diversity and a culture of inclusion to Barings, including developing and executing DE&I strategies, processes, and programs that help attract and develop top talent resulting in a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

About Caroline, Barings CHRO

Prior to joining Barings, Caroline served as Senior Vice President Human Resources, TIAA Client Services and Technology, leading human resources for 9,500 employees who delivered technology solutions and managed client needs for over five million active or retired participants. Prior to that role, she spent seven years at Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA, and TIAA in various senior roles. Caroline spent 8 years at The Hartford Financial Services in organizational effectiveness, talent management and acquisition roles and 4 years at MassMutual Financial Group.

Caroline received her B.S. in Human Resource Management and M.S. in Management with a concentration in Human Resources from Wilmington University in Delaware, and an M.B.A from Salve Regina University in Newport, RI. She is a member of the Board of Charlotte's Hospitality House and i4cp, The Institute for Corporate Productivity, a leading research authority on next practices in human capital.

About Chasity, Barings CDE&I Officer

Before Barings, Chasity served as Vice President, Head of Inclusion and Diversity, at Heitman, a real estate investment management firm. Prior to Heitman, Chasity spent three years at global law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as Diversity and Inclusion Manager, developing programs, trainings and initiatives to foster diversity and inclusion through attorney retention and development, recruitment, pipeline promotions and social responsibility.

Chasity received her A.B. in Public Policy from Duke University and her J.D. from Howard University School of Law. She is the Co-Founder and Founding Board Member of the Diverse Attorney Pipeline Program (DAPP), helping address the continued and systematic decline of women of color lawyers in law firms and coveted positions in the legal profession. She serves on a number of Boards and community organizations, including the Women's Bar Foundation and the Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board to the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism and is an Adjunct Professor at Loyola University Chicago's School of Law. She is a frequent presenter and panelist on D&I topics.

