Caroline Remer Becomes First Vice President of Language Access

Boostlingo creates and fills an executive position for language access, solidifying the company's market leadership in expanding language support globally for all languages.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostlingo, a leader in interpretation management and delivery technology, announced on Friday that it has promoted Caroline Remer as the Vice President of Language Access.

Remer has been in the language interpretation space for more than a decade, first as a Spanish interpreter, then with Boostlingo as the Director of Language Access starting in 2018. Remer completed her educational career abroad, with an undergraduate degree from University of San Francisco sister school Universidad de Deusto in Bilbao, Spain, studying international relations and Spanish. Additionally, she earned a Masters in Peace, Conflict and Development Studies from UNESCO-sponsored Universitat Jaume I in Castellon de la Plana, Spain.

After completing her international advanced degree, Remer returned to her hometown of San Francisco where she served as an interpreter in the Social Work field. As an interpreter and social worker, Remer worked as a part of a care team to serve low-income, Spanish-speaking older adults.

Remer's international and interpretation background led her to Boostlingo, where she helped to build the Boostlingo Professional Interpreter Network from its infancy. As the leader in the Language Access Department, Remer has built a network of over 10,000 global interpreters representing 300 languages.

"I am really happy that as a company, we value language access so much that we created an executive position to prioritize language access as part of our business strategy," said Remer of her promotion. "I am honored and humbled to be entering this phase in my career and even more to be a strong advocate for language access here at Boostlingo."

In her role as Vice President of Language Access, Remer will lead a team dedicated to expanding membership in the Boostlingo Professional Interpreter Network, executing strict quality control measures for interpreters in the network, and planning for future language needs as Boostlingo's call volume and language diversity increases over time. Additionally, Remer will work with language service companies to expand the conversation about language access outside of the niche industry and into mainstream discussions around diversity and equity.

"Caroline has been instrumental in the growth of our Boostlingo Professional Interpreter Network and in promoting our platform to be easier to use for both interpreters and requestors," said Bryan Forrester, CEO of Boostlingo. "We're thrilled to have her voice on the executive team and know her leadership will help Boostlingo encourage even more language access through our technology."

