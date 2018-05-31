MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caroline S. Koblenzer is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Dermatology.

Recently retired, Dr. Koblenzer is well known for her contributions to the dermatology field. Today, Dr. Koblenzer remains an active author and writer of several texts and publications.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)...

Having gathered over twenty years of experience in the Dermatology industry, Dr. Caroline S. Koblenzer is an esteemed professional in the field. Working alongside her husband where she concentrated on skin-psyche interaction, Dr. Koblenzer served as a Dermatologist and Psychodermatologist in her own private practice, which specialized in clinical skin care and procedures, as well as Psychodermatology.

Born and educated in England, Dr. Koblenzer moved to the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area in 1959, after working in the Sudan and British North Borneo as a 'Lady Medical Officer' with the British Overseas Civil Service. Attending a six-year medical program in the U.K., Dr. Koblenzer completed a three-year Residency in Dermatology, and did six years of Psychoanalytical training.



Having held several certifications within the field, in her current capacity Dr. Koblenzer is Board Certified by the American Board of Dermatology and Certified in Psychoanalysis by the Board of Professional Standards of the American Psychoanalytic Association.



Additionally, Dr. Koblenzer is a Retired Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and is a faculty member of the Philadelphia Center for Psychoanalysis.



A scholar in the industry, Dr. Koblenzer is an author of several published texts, chapters and papers in both American and European literature.



In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Dr. Koblenzer is an esteemed member of several organizations including the American Academy of Dermatology, American Psychoanalytic Association, College of Physicians of Philadelphia, and Philadelphia Dermatologic Society.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Koblenzer served on the Board of the Curtis Institute of Music where she mentored young students in the psychophysical aspects of dermatology.

In recognition of her professional achievements, Dr. Koblenzer was the recipient of the Musaph Medal for Lifetime Achievement from the European Society for Psychiatry and Dermatology in 2011. Dr. Koblenzer was also named to the Healthgrades Honor Roll.

After fulfilling her desire to, "maintain continued growth and success, and to make a difference in other people's lives," Dr. Koblenzer retired in October of 2017. A renowned clinician in the field of Dermatology, Dr. Koblenzer leaves behind a legacy of hope after dedicating her life to the health and wellness of her patients.

When she's not working, Koblenzer attends operas and concerts, and plays piano. She also enjoys reading, and watching movies.

In looking to the future, Dr. Koblenzer hopes to educate dermatologists about the interaction between skin and emotions, and to keep making a difference in people's lives.

Dr. Koblenzer dedicates this recognition to her husband, Dr. Peter Koblenzer. She also enjoys spending time with her three adult children -- two of whom are physicians and one who is an attorney, as well as her six grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caroline-s-koblenzer-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300657798.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

