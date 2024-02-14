Carollo Engineers Appoints Associate Vice President to Lead Financial Management Group

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carollo Engineers , a leading water engineering and consulting firm in North America, is proud to announce the expansion of its Financial Management Group with the appointment of a new Associate Vice President, Michael Van Antwerp. Bringing over 25 years of experience, Van Antwerp will lead the firm's Grants and Funding team.

Throughout his career, Van Antwerp has served as a trusted representative and consultant for diverse government entities and Fortune 500 companies. His expertise encompasses strategic planning, risk assessment, analytical analysis, real estate selection, financial structuring, public relations, and value engineering. Notably, he successfully negotiated and managed construction and design contracts totaling $88 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency-funded projects for the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in securing over $1 billion in public and private funding for the revitalization of Detroit's Central Business District. This funding supported a $2 billion initiative covering demolition, environmental remediation, utility relocation, and transportation improvements.

In his role, Van Antwerp will collaborate with Carollo's clients, participating in both pre-award and post-award activities to address and fulfill their funding requirements. This includes identifying potential funding sources for capital projects, writing and submitting applications for grants and low-interest loans from federal, state, and local governments, coordinating with funding agencies on behalf of clients, and meticulously preparing and submitting funding disbursement requests and reports.

"We are elated to welcome Michael, whose exceptional leadership and strategic acumen will provide critical support for clients in identifying and applying for government and alternative funding for capital projects," said Scott Vanier, Carollo's Director of Utility Advisory Services. "Given the scale of our clients' current capital programs, Michael is poised to play a significant role in empowering and assisting them in their project funding endeavors, all while minimizing the financial impact on their customers."

To date, Carollo has successfully secured more than $1 billion in funding for client grants, loans, and various financial initiatives. As part of these efforts, the company has obtained over $168 million in client funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Acts. The addition of Van Antwerp to the team serves to reinforce Carollo's standing as a leader in providing financial services to clients in the water industry.

For over 90 years, Carollo Engineers has provided a full range of innovative planning, design, and construction management services to address the water needs of municipalities, public agencies, private developers, and industrial clients. Carollo develops robust water management strategies that leverage collaboration, provide multi-benefit solutions, and achieve sustainability and resilience. Carollo has nearly 1,400 employees located across North America.

