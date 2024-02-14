Carollo Engineers Appoints Associate Vice President to Lead Financial Management Group

News provided by

Carollo Engineers

14 Feb, 2024, 08:54 ET

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carollo Engineers, a leading water engineering and consulting firm in North America, is proud to announce the expansion of its Financial Management Group with the appointment of a new Associate Vice President, Michael Van Antwerp. Bringing over 25 years of experience, Van Antwerp will lead the firm's Grants and Funding team.

Throughout his career, Van Antwerp has served as a trusted representative and consultant for diverse government entities and Fortune 500 companies. His expertise encompasses strategic planning, risk assessment, analytical analysis, real estate selection, financial structuring, public relations, and value engineering. Notably, he successfully negotiated and managed construction and design contracts totaling $88 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency-funded projects for the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in securing over $1 billion in public and private funding for the revitalization of Detroit's Central Business District. This funding supported a $2 billion initiative covering demolition, environmental remediation, utility relocation, and transportation improvements.

In his role, Van Antwerp will collaborate with Carollo's clients, participating in both pre-award and post-award activities to address and fulfill their funding requirements. This includes identifying potential funding sources for capital projects, writing and submitting applications for grants and low-interest loans from federal, state, and local governments, coordinating with funding agencies on behalf of clients, and meticulously preparing and submitting funding disbursement requests and reports.

"We are elated to welcome Michael, whose exceptional leadership and strategic acumen will provide critical support for clients in identifying and applying for government and alternative funding for capital projects," said Scott Vanier, Carollo's Director of Utility Advisory Services. "Given the scale of our clients' current capital programs, Michael is poised to play a significant role in empowering and assisting them in their project funding endeavors, all while minimizing the financial impact on their customers."

To date, Carollo has successfully secured more than $1 billion in funding for client grants, loans, and various financial initiatives. As part of these efforts, the company has obtained over $168 million in client funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Acts. The addition of Van Antwerp to the team serves to reinforce Carollo's standing as a leader in providing financial services to clients in the water industry.

About Carollo Engineers

For over 90 years, Carollo Engineers has provided a full range of innovative planning, design, and construction management services to address the water needs of municipalities, public agencies, private developers, and industrial clients. Carollo develops robust water management strategies that leverage collaboration, provide multi-benefit solutions, and achieve sustainability and resilience. Carollo has nearly 1,400 employees located across North America. To learn more about how Carollo is "Working Wonders With Water®" call (800) 523-5826 or visit www.carollo.com.

SOURCE Carollo Engineers

Also from this source

Carollo Engineers Launches Technical Practices to Strengthen Resilience and Sustainability in Water Management

Carollo Engineers, a leading water engineering and consulting firm in North America, is proud to announce the official launch of two technical...

Carollo Engineers Expands Eastern Presence with New Philadelphia Office

Carollo Engineers, North America's premier water engineering and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Philadelphia. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.