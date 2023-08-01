Carollo Engineers Honored with Three National Safety Council Awards for Exceptional Occupational Safety Practices

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carollo Engineers, the leading water engineering and consulting firm in North America, is proud to announce its receipt of three distinguished accolades from National Safety Council (NSC): the Perfect Record Award, the Occupational Excellence Achievement Award, and the Industry Leader Award. These awards recognize Carollo's unwavering commitment to maintaining a culture of safety and implementing robust safety protocols across the workplace.

The NSC's Perfect Record Award is presented to companies, units, and/or facilities that successfully complete a minimum of 12 consecutive months without any occupational injuries or illnesses resulting in days away from work or tragic fatalities. Additionally, Carollo has been honored with the Occupational Excellence Achievement Award, which is reserved for organizations that demonstrate injury and illness records surpassing or equaling 50% of the Bureau of Labor Statistics' ratings for their respective NAICS codes. Finally, Carollo was one of 34 organizations that received the Industry Leader Award, which is presented to the top 5 percent of NSC member companies that have qualified for the 2023 Occupational Excellence Achievement Award.

"The well-being of our employees is paramount, and we are honored to be one of the organizations who have received these acknowledgments from the National Safety Council," said Greg Parana, Carollo's Safety Manager. "Each award is a testament to our team's focus and vigilance, and we remain committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for every employee."

Carollo's commitment to employee safety is further exemplified by its Injury and Illness Prevention Program among other key initiatives. These recent awards and Carollo's exemplary safety record affirm Carollo's position as a water engineering industry leader.

About Carollo Engineers
For 90 years, Carollo Engineers has provided a full range of innovative planning, design, and construction management services to meet the water and wastewater needs of municipalities, public agencies, private developers, and industrial clients. Carollo develops robust water management strategies that leverage collaboration, provide multi-benefit solutions, and achieve sustainability and resilience. Carollo has nearly 1,400 employees located across North America. To learn more about how Carollo is "Working Wonders With Water®" call (800) 523-5826 or visit www.carollo.com.

